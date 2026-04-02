Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv For Second Time Today Casualties Reported
“Another strike by an enemy combat drone on the Kyivskyi district has been reported today. Enemy combat drones are still in the air-be careful!” the post reads.
Later, Terekhov clarified that the Shahed UAVs strike hit near a high-rise residential building.
According to preliminary data, there are casualties.
“The casualties after the strike near a residential building are reported,” the mayor informed shortly thereafter.Read also: Suspilne film crew comes under mortar fire in Dnipropetrovsk region
Around 2:35 p.m., another strike was carried out. The consequences are being assessed.
As reported, on the morning of April 2, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with Shahed drones.
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