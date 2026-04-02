Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv For Second Time Today Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“Another strike by an enemy combat drone on the Kyivskyi district has been reported today. Enemy combat drones are still in the air-be careful!” the post reads.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the Shahed UAVs strike hit near a high-rise residential building.

According to preliminary data, there are casualties.

“The casualties after the strike near a residential building are reported,” the mayor informed shortly thereafter.

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Around 2:35 p.m., another strike was carried out. The consequences are being assessed.

As reported, on the morning of April 2, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with Shahed drones.