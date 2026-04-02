Wagner Acquires 9 Million Rezolve Ai Shares In Strong Vote Of Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the release of Rezolve Ai's (NASDAQ: RZLV) recent earnings report, the company announced today that, an entity associated with Chairman and CEO Dan Wagner, has increased its stake in the company through the acquisition ofsince January 1, 2026.

The Company believes this substantial investment represents a major“vote of confidence” in Rezolve's long-term vision and market position. The move follows the strategic milestones and growth trajectory highlighted in the company's latest financial results.

“This acquisition of 9 million shares is a direct reflection of my unwavering belief in Rezolve's mission,” said Daniel M. Wagner.“The latest earnings confirm that our AI-driven commerce platform is hitting its stride globally. I am committed to supporting the company as we continue to scale and deliver value to our partners and shareholders.”

The shares were acquired through a combination of direct issuance from Rezolve and private transactions with existing shareholders. This increased position solidifies DBLP Sea Cow Limited as a cornerstone investor dedicated to Rezolve's future innovation and global expansion.

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Rezolve Ai

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world's first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect”,“estimate”,“project”,“budget”,“forecast”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“believes”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”,“design” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Rezolve's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.