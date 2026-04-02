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Belgium Rules Out Airspace Closure Amid Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Belgium is not planning to shut its airspace to flights connected to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot stated on Wednesday, according to reports.
During a session with a parliamentary committee, Prevot downplayed concerns about military-related flights, saying: "Many aircraft do not transit through our countries to provide military aid to Gulf states."
His comments come at a time when European nations are taking varied approaches to the issue. Spain has opted to restrict access to its airspace for US aircraft associated with the conflict, signaling firm opposition to recent US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran.
At the same time, tensions have surfaced between Washington and Paris, with the US expressing dissatisfaction over what it sees as limited cooperation from France. However, France has yet to officially announce any restrictions on its airspace, according to reports.
Within Belgium, the government’s position has sparked criticism from opposition figures. Nabil Bouliki, a member of the Workers’ Party (PTB), called on authorities to adopt a stance similar to Spain by preventing aircraft tied to US and Israeli military actions from entering Belgian airspace.
He indicated that he intends to revisit the matter with both the foreign and defense ministries, stressing the need for Belgium to adopt a more decisive approach as tensions in the region continue to escalate. "Belgium must follow Spain's lead and close its airspace to American and Israeli planes involved in attacks on Iran," Bouliki said.
During a session with a parliamentary committee, Prevot downplayed concerns about military-related flights, saying: "Many aircraft do not transit through our countries to provide military aid to Gulf states."
His comments come at a time when European nations are taking varied approaches to the issue. Spain has opted to restrict access to its airspace for US aircraft associated with the conflict, signaling firm opposition to recent US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran.
At the same time, tensions have surfaced between Washington and Paris, with the US expressing dissatisfaction over what it sees as limited cooperation from France. However, France has yet to officially announce any restrictions on its airspace, according to reports.
Within Belgium, the government’s position has sparked criticism from opposition figures. Nabil Bouliki, a member of the Workers’ Party (PTB), called on authorities to adopt a stance similar to Spain by preventing aircraft tied to US and Israeli military actions from entering Belgian airspace.
He indicated that he intends to revisit the matter with both the foreign and defense ministries, stressing the need for Belgium to adopt a more decisive approach as tensions in the region continue to escalate. "Belgium must follow Spain's lead and close its airspace to American and Israeli planes involved in attacks on Iran," Bouliki said.
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