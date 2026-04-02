Chile Lithium In 2026: The Deals, The Policy Shift, And The Race To Stay No. 2

- Chile remains the world's second-largest lithium producer, with output expected to reach 67,300 tonnes in 2026 - but its global market share has fallen from 30% to under 25% as Argentina, Australia, and China scale faster

- The Codelco-SQM joint venture NovaAndino Litio launched in December 2025, securing state-majority control of the Atacama salt flat through 2060, while Rio Tinto committed $900 million for the Maricunga project with Codelco

- President Kast's new government has signaled a more market-oriented approach, merging the Mining and Economy ministries and questioning whether state-centric controls are constraining competition and investment

RioTimes Deep Analysis | Series: The Global Lens

Chile holds 40% of the world's lithium reserves but produces only 25% of its supply. The gap between what lies underground and what reaches the market defines the country's lithium challenge in 2026 - and the political transition underway may reshape how it is addressed.

Chile lithium in 2026 is defined by a paradox. The country sits atop some of the richest and cheapest-to-extract lithium deposits on Earth - the Salar de Atacama's brines have among the highest lithium concentrations globally, with production costs of $2,500–$3,000 per tonne versus $8,000–$12,000 for hard-rock mining in Australia. Yet Chile has steadily lost market share for a decade, held back by regulatory restrictions dating to 1979 that classify lithium as a strategic state asset and bar standard mining concessions. In 2026, a new government, a landmark joint venture, and billions in fresh investment are converging to determine whether Chile can reverse that decline.

Chile produced an estimated 64,100 tonnes of lithium in 2025, and output is projected to rise 4.9% to 67,300 tonnes in 2026, according to Mining Technology analysis. All current production comes from a single location - the Salar de Atacama - operated by just two companies: SQM and Albemarle. No other country with Chile's reserves has such a concentrated production base.

SQM is expanding lithium carbonate capacity to 240,000 tonnes by 2026 and lithium hydroxide to 100,000 tonnes. Albemarle has filed for environmental review of a $3.1 billion direct lithium extraction (DLE) project - the largest lithium investment currently under review in Chile - that would nearly double recovery rates while returning 90% of processed brine to the salt flat.

The most consequential development in Chilean lithium is a corporate structure, not a mine. In December 2025, state-owned Codelco and SQM formally launched NovaAndino Litio SpA, a joint venture that will control all lithium development in the Atacama through 2060. Codelco holds 50% plus one share - giving the state majority control - while SQM contributes its operating assets, permits, workforce, and commercial network.

The deal was approved by over 20 regulatory authorities across Chile, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union. Chile's Supreme Court cleared the final legal hurdle in January 2026. The Chile Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN) authorized Codelco to extract up to 2.5 million metric tonnes of lithium metal from 2031 to 2060, with potential expansion to 3 million tonnes pending additional environmental permits. Annual production could reach 330,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent - a 65% increase from current levels.

Chile's lithium ambitions extend beyond Atacama. In May 2025, Codelco signed a partnership agreement with Rio Tinto to develop the Salar de Maricunga - home to one of the world's highest-grade lithium brine deposits but never commercially mined. Rio Tinto will invest up to $900 million for a 49.99% stake, with Codelco retaining majority control. The project targets first production by 2030 using DLE technology.

Beyond these two flagship projects, the outgoing Boric government fast-tracked new lithium contracts covering five additional salt flats - Ascotán, Quillagua Sur, Hilaricos, Piedra Parada, and Agua Amarga - with submissions to Chile's comptroller in March 2026. State-owned Enami signed Chile's first Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) in September 2025 for the Salares Altoandinos project, targeting production by 2027.

President José Antonio Kast took office on March 11, 2026, inheriting a lithium framework designed by his predecessor. His early signals suggest a shift. One of his first structural decisions was merging the Ministries of Mining and Economy into a single portfolio - a move widely interpreted as aligning mining policy with broader investment and competitiveness goals rather than state resource control.

Kast has argued that Chile's lithium framework concentrates access among too few operators, constraining competition and discouraging private investment. Manuel Viera, president of the Chilean Mining Chamber, told Mining that Chile could reclaim the global No. 1 position within a decade if it repeals restrictions and adopts a more pro-investment framework. The tension between Boric's state-centric model and Kast's market-oriented instincts will define Chile's lithium trajectory for years.