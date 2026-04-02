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Biwin Partners With Lanfest To Champion Grassroots PC Gaming Communities
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Biwin, a leading brand of high-performance storage and memory products, announces a new partnership with LANFest, a national nonprofit network of grassroots gaming communities dedicated to bringing players together both online and in person.
The collaboration connects Biwin directly with PC builders, gamers, and enthusiasts across more than two dozen community-run LAN events for a full year beginning March 1, 2026. Each LANFest event serves as a hub where gaming, technology, and community converge to celebrate the creativity and passion that drives PC culture.
“LANFest represents the heart of PC gaming. That's real people building PCs, playing computer games, and sharing experiences[BS2.1][BS3.1][BS3.2],” said Will Lin Biwin's Managing Director.“We're proud to support the spaces where that energy thrives and to help fuel the next generation of gamers and creators.”
“We're excited to welcome Biwin as a partner in helping us build healthy communities through gaming,” said LANFest President Katie Briggs.“LANFest exists to connect people, create positive spaces, and give back through gaming. Biwin's commitment to quality gear and supporting players makes them a great addition to that mission, and we're thrilled to work together to bring even more to our events and community.”
Through this partnership, Biwin will be integrated into select LANFest events nationwide. This grants players the opportunity to experience Biwin's latest storage and memory innovations first-hand. From custom PC builds and hardware showcases to interactive demos and community panels, the partnership emphasizes hands-on engagement and education within a trusted, enthusiast-driven environment.
Attendees also can enter exclusive giveaways for Biwin products or participate in select activations to receive discounts on Biwin solutions, adding extra layers of excitement to the experience.
Beyond the events themselves, the initiative extends to digital touchpoints, creating a stream of live and social content that highlights authentic player experiences and celebrates the growing diversity of the PC gaming community. Players can keep tabs on Biwin at LANFest and share the fun-- even if they cannot attend.
About LANFest
LANFest is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers and local chapters dedicated to gaming for good. With more than 100,000 active members and over 130 events hosted annually across the U.S., LANFest builds community, supports charity, and celebrates gaming culture.
About Biwin
For decades, Biwin Storage Technology has made the critical storage and memory in many of the leading digital devices that have defined our digital world. The Biwin consumer brand offers the best of BIWIN's experience, a range of SSDs, DRAM, memory cards and related accessories that will help you get the most out of your devices.
Biwin, Built to Win.
The collaboration connects Biwin directly with PC builders, gamers, and enthusiasts across more than two dozen community-run LAN events for a full year beginning March 1, 2026. Each LANFest event serves as a hub where gaming, technology, and community converge to celebrate the creativity and passion that drives PC culture.
“LANFest represents the heart of PC gaming. That's real people building PCs, playing computer games, and sharing experiences[BS2.1][BS3.1][BS3.2],” said Will Lin Biwin's Managing Director.“We're proud to support the spaces where that energy thrives and to help fuel the next generation of gamers and creators.”
“We're excited to welcome Biwin as a partner in helping us build healthy communities through gaming,” said LANFest President Katie Briggs.“LANFest exists to connect people, create positive spaces, and give back through gaming. Biwin's commitment to quality gear and supporting players makes them a great addition to that mission, and we're thrilled to work together to bring even more to our events and community.”
Through this partnership, Biwin will be integrated into select LANFest events nationwide. This grants players the opportunity to experience Biwin's latest storage and memory innovations first-hand. From custom PC builds and hardware showcases to interactive demos and community panels, the partnership emphasizes hands-on engagement and education within a trusted, enthusiast-driven environment.
Attendees also can enter exclusive giveaways for Biwin products or participate in select activations to receive discounts on Biwin solutions, adding extra layers of excitement to the experience.
Beyond the events themselves, the initiative extends to digital touchpoints, creating a stream of live and social content that highlights authentic player experiences and celebrates the growing diversity of the PC gaming community. Players can keep tabs on Biwin at LANFest and share the fun-- even if they cannot attend.
About LANFest
LANFest is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers and local chapters dedicated to gaming for good. With more than 100,000 active members and over 130 events hosted annually across the U.S., LANFest builds community, supports charity, and celebrates gaming culture.
About Biwin
For decades, Biwin Storage Technology has made the critical storage and memory in many of the leading digital devices that have defined our digital world. The Biwin consumer brand offers the best of BIWIN's experience, a range of SSDs, DRAM, memory cards and related accessories that will help you get the most out of your devices.
Biwin, Built to Win.
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