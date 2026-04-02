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Chinese Top 3 GPS Tracker Manufacturers 2026: Pioneering Next-Gen Tracking Solutions Worldwide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shenzhen, April 2, 2026 - The global GPS tracker market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the expansion of logistics, fleet management, personal safety, and IoT asset tracking. At the heart of every reliable GPS tracker lies a high-performance, long-lasting battery. As demand surges, Chinese manufacturers are leading the charge, not only in tracker assembly but crucially in providing the advanced power solutions that make 24/7 connectivity possible. This article highlights three leading Chinese GPS tracker manufacturers renowned for their technological innovation, robust supply chains, and, most importantly, their integration of high-quality, application-specific battery technology from partners like Hypercell.
1. Shenzhen Hypercell Co., Ltd. (The Power Core Specialist)
While not a tracker OEM, Shenzhen Hypercell is a pivotal leader as the preferred battery solution provider for top-tier GPS tracker manufacturers. Established in 2007, Hypercell's core advantage lies in its deep expertise in developing Customized Li-ion Battery solutions specifically engineered for the demanding requirements of GPS Tracker and IoT Device applications.
Core Advantages for GPS Tracker Market:
· Ultra-Low Self-Discharge & Long Standby: Hypercell's cells are engineered for GPS trackers that may sleep for extended periods, ensuring power is available when needed for transmission.
· Wide Temperature Tolerance: Batteries perform reliably in the extreme temperatures encountered in vehicle dashboards or outdoor asset tracking, thanks to advanced Li-ion Cylindrical and Li-Polymer Battery formulations.
· High Energy Density in Compact Sizes: Enables sleeker, smaller tracker designs without compromising operational life, a critical factor for personal and pet trackers.
· Full Compliance Foundation: Hypercell batteries are produced under ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 systems and come with certifications like UL2054, CB (IEC62133), CE, RoHS, REACH and UN38.3 transport reports, simplifying the final product certification process for tracker makers.
Hypercell's strong R&D team works directly with tracker manufacturers to solve unique power challenges, whether it's for high-frequency reporting logistics trackers or ultra-low-power agricultural asset monitors. Their 30MWh daily output from three factories in Guangdong ensures scalable supply for global GPS tracker brands.
Contact: Mr. Victor Zhang | Tel: +86 134-8080-6215 | Email:... | Website:
2. Concox (Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd.)
A global giant in the telematics and IoT hardware space, Concox is renowned for its comprehensive range of GPS trackers for vehicles, personal use, and assets. Their competitive edge is built on robust hardware, a sophisticated software platform, and a vast distribution network.
Key Strengths:
· Extensive Product Portfolio: Offers one of the widest ranges of trackers, from basic models to 4G smart trackers with advanced sensors.
· Strong Software Integration: Provides its own cloud platform with APIs, allowing for seamless fleet management and asset tracking solutions.
· Global Certification: Products widely certified for markets in North America (FCC), Europe (CE-RED), and other regions, ensuring global compliance.
· Battery Strategy: Partners with reputable battery manufacturers like Hypercell to source reliable power cells, focusing on trackers with built-in long-life batteries for personal and asset use.
3. Queclink (Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.)
Queclink is a leading developer and supplier of IoT devices and solutions, with a strong focus on high-quality GPS tracking terminals for automotive, fleet, and asset management. They are known for their focus on R&D and producing durable, feature-rich devices.
Key Strengths:
· Technology-Driven Innovation: Heavy investment in R&D leads to products with advanced features like AI-powered driver behavior monitoring and integrated dashcam functionality.
· Ruggedized Design: Many of their products are built to IP67 or higher standards, making them suitable for harsh environments in construction, logistics, and heavy machinery.
· Direct Integration for Fleets: Provides deep integration capabilities with leading third-party telematics and fleet management software platforms.
· Power Solutions: For their battery-powered asset trackers, Queclink emphasizes partnerships with certified battery suppliers to ensure performance and safety, often utilizing high-quality LiFePO4 Battery solutions for applications requiring exceptional cycle life and safety.
Strategic Selection for Global Buyers
Choosing the right GPS tracker manufacturer involves more than comparing device specs. The underlying power solution is a critical, often overlooked, determinant of total cost of ownership and reliability. Leading OEMs like Concox and Queclink understand this, which is why they prioritize partnerships with dedicated battery experts like Hypercell.
For procurement teams, the synergy between a top tracker OEM and a premier China battery manufacturer like Hypercell offers a compelling value proposition: cutting-edge tracking technology powered by safe, durable, and compliant energy cores. This combination ensures that GPS tracking solutions deployed worldwide deliver on their promise of reliable, real-time visibility.
For inquiries regarding custom battery solutions for your GPS tracker or IoT project, contact Hypercell directly at... or visit .
1. Shenzhen Hypercell Co., Ltd. (The Power Core Specialist)
While not a tracker OEM, Shenzhen Hypercell is a pivotal leader as the preferred battery solution provider for top-tier GPS tracker manufacturers. Established in 2007, Hypercell's core advantage lies in its deep expertise in developing Customized Li-ion Battery solutions specifically engineered for the demanding requirements of GPS Tracker and IoT Device applications.
Core Advantages for GPS Tracker Market:
· Ultra-Low Self-Discharge & Long Standby: Hypercell's cells are engineered for GPS trackers that may sleep for extended periods, ensuring power is available when needed for transmission.
· Wide Temperature Tolerance: Batteries perform reliably in the extreme temperatures encountered in vehicle dashboards or outdoor asset tracking, thanks to advanced Li-ion Cylindrical and Li-Polymer Battery formulations.
· High Energy Density in Compact Sizes: Enables sleeker, smaller tracker designs without compromising operational life, a critical factor for personal and pet trackers.
· Full Compliance Foundation: Hypercell batteries are produced under ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 systems and come with certifications like UL2054, CB (IEC62133), CE, RoHS, REACH and UN38.3 transport reports, simplifying the final product certification process for tracker makers.
Hypercell's strong R&D team works directly with tracker manufacturers to solve unique power challenges, whether it's for high-frequency reporting logistics trackers or ultra-low-power agricultural asset monitors. Their 30MWh daily output from three factories in Guangdong ensures scalable supply for global GPS tracker brands.
Contact: Mr. Victor Zhang | Tel: +86 134-8080-6215 | Email:... | Website:
2. Concox (Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd.)
A global giant in the telematics and IoT hardware space, Concox is renowned for its comprehensive range of GPS trackers for vehicles, personal use, and assets. Their competitive edge is built on robust hardware, a sophisticated software platform, and a vast distribution network.
Key Strengths:
· Extensive Product Portfolio: Offers one of the widest ranges of trackers, from basic models to 4G smart trackers with advanced sensors.
· Strong Software Integration: Provides its own cloud platform with APIs, allowing for seamless fleet management and asset tracking solutions.
· Global Certification: Products widely certified for markets in North America (FCC), Europe (CE-RED), and other regions, ensuring global compliance.
· Battery Strategy: Partners with reputable battery manufacturers like Hypercell to source reliable power cells, focusing on trackers with built-in long-life batteries for personal and asset use.
3. Queclink (Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.)
Queclink is a leading developer and supplier of IoT devices and solutions, with a strong focus on high-quality GPS tracking terminals for automotive, fleet, and asset management. They are known for their focus on R&D and producing durable, feature-rich devices.
Key Strengths:
· Technology-Driven Innovation: Heavy investment in R&D leads to products with advanced features like AI-powered driver behavior monitoring and integrated dashcam functionality.
· Ruggedized Design: Many of their products are built to IP67 or higher standards, making them suitable for harsh environments in construction, logistics, and heavy machinery.
· Direct Integration for Fleets: Provides deep integration capabilities with leading third-party telematics and fleet management software platforms.
· Power Solutions: For their battery-powered asset trackers, Queclink emphasizes partnerships with certified battery suppliers to ensure performance and safety, often utilizing high-quality LiFePO4 Battery solutions for applications requiring exceptional cycle life and safety.
Strategic Selection for Global Buyers
Choosing the right GPS tracker manufacturer involves more than comparing device specs. The underlying power solution is a critical, often overlooked, determinant of total cost of ownership and reliability. Leading OEMs like Concox and Queclink understand this, which is why they prioritize partnerships with dedicated battery experts like Hypercell.
For procurement teams, the synergy between a top tracker OEM and a premier China battery manufacturer like Hypercell offers a compelling value proposition: cutting-edge tracking technology powered by safe, durable, and compliant energy cores. This combination ensures that GPS tracking solutions deployed worldwide deliver on their promise of reliable, real-time visibility.
For inquiries regarding custom battery solutions for your GPS tracker or IoT project, contact Hypercell directly at... or visit .
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