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Alumni Express Concern Over Cancellation Of Ghanaian President's Visit And Honorary Degree At Lincoln University
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alumni and supporters of Lincoln University have expressed deep concern following the University's abrupt cancellation of a planned visit by the President of Ghana, John Mahama, and the rescission of an honorary degree that was to be conferred in recognition of his global leadership.
According to the University's original announcement, President Mahama was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate on March 26, 2026, in recognition of his“outstanding contributions to public service, democratic governance, peaceful international and inter-African relationships, and global advocacy for justice, equality, and education.” The University later cited“unforeseen circumstances” for the cancellation, though subsequent reports indicate the decision followed concerns raised regarding LGBTQ-related issues.
“I was deeply disheartened to learn of this decision,” said Carol Black, President of MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area and a proud alumna.“While I unequivocally support the human and civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide, I also believe universities must remain spaces for dialogue, learning, and engagement across differences," Black emphasized that social change often emerges through generational advocacy.“I firmly believe that through the principled advocacy of young people, Ghana and other nations will continue to evolve toward greater inclusion and respect for the rights of all individuals in the coming decade,” she said.
Observers note that President Mahama has not signed Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which remains under consideration and is not currently law. He has publicly indicated a preference for addressing such issues through education and dialogue.
Critics of the University's decision argue that rescinding an honorary degree based on perceived viewpoints risks undermining academic freedom and discouraging open discourse.“Universities exist to explore ideas-not to silence them,” Black added.“Honoring leaders with diverse perspectives can foster deeper understanding of complex global issues.”
President Mahama's record includes significant contributions to infrastructure development, education expansion, healthcare access, democratic governance, and regional diplomacy in West Africa. Most recently, he led Ghana's successful effort at the United Nations to declare the Transatlantic Slave Trade "the gravest crime against humanity," advancing global dialogue on justice and historical accountability.
Lincoln University also shares a historic connection with Ghana through Kwame Nkrumah, a Lincoln alumnus and a central figure in Ghana's independence movement. This legacy, alumni say, underscores the importance of maintaining strong ties with African leadership and honoring global contributions.
Alumni and community leaders are urging the University to reconsider its decision and to reaffirm its commitment to academic freedom, global engagement, and the open exchange of ideas.
According to the University's original announcement, President Mahama was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate on March 26, 2026, in recognition of his“outstanding contributions to public service, democratic governance, peaceful international and inter-African relationships, and global advocacy for justice, equality, and education.” The University later cited“unforeseen circumstances” for the cancellation, though subsequent reports indicate the decision followed concerns raised regarding LGBTQ-related issues.
“I was deeply disheartened to learn of this decision,” said Carol Black, President of MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area and a proud alumna.“While I unequivocally support the human and civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide, I also believe universities must remain spaces for dialogue, learning, and engagement across differences," Black emphasized that social change often emerges through generational advocacy.“I firmly believe that through the principled advocacy of young people, Ghana and other nations will continue to evolve toward greater inclusion and respect for the rights of all individuals in the coming decade,” she said.
Observers note that President Mahama has not signed Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which remains under consideration and is not currently law. He has publicly indicated a preference for addressing such issues through education and dialogue.
Critics of the University's decision argue that rescinding an honorary degree based on perceived viewpoints risks undermining academic freedom and discouraging open discourse.“Universities exist to explore ideas-not to silence them,” Black added.“Honoring leaders with diverse perspectives can foster deeper understanding of complex global issues.”
President Mahama's record includes significant contributions to infrastructure development, education expansion, healthcare access, democratic governance, and regional diplomacy in West Africa. Most recently, he led Ghana's successful effort at the United Nations to declare the Transatlantic Slave Trade "the gravest crime against humanity," advancing global dialogue on justice and historical accountability.
Lincoln University also shares a historic connection with Ghana through Kwame Nkrumah, a Lincoln alumnus and a central figure in Ghana's independence movement. This legacy, alumni say, underscores the importance of maintaining strong ties with African leadership and honoring global contributions.
Alumni and community leaders are urging the University to reconsider its decision and to reaffirm its commitment to academic freedom, global engagement, and the open exchange of ideas.
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