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Little Movement In Strait Of Hormuz Hours After Ceasefire Announcement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Shipping data shows little movement in the Strait of Hormuz more than six hours after the US and Iran announced a ceasefire to CNN, analysts warned that vessels and insurance companies will need more positive signs before resuming navigation through this vital waterway."The ceasefire is a necessary first step, but it does not mean commercial shipping immediately normalizes through the international traffic lanes in the Strait," said former US Navy officer Charlie Brown."Shipowners are still waiting for authoritative guidance from naval security channels, flag states, and, critically, marine war-risk insurers before sending vessels back into the strait," Brown added."The real signal to watch is the 'first movers' - the earliest vessels willing to test the route. If those transits are completed safely, confidence will build quickly and the broader watch-and-wait cohort will follow," he continued has attacked at least 19 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, since the start of the war. The almost six week blockage of the waterway has choked crude supplies to the rest of the world and tanked global markets.
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