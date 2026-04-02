Russia Loses 1,300 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
In addition, Russian forces have lost 11,830 (+2) tanks, 24,334 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 39,228 (+59) artillery systems, 1,713 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 213,393 (+2,497) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,491 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 86,773 (+195) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,107 (+0) units of special equipment.Read also: Special Operations Center 'Alpha' preemptively eliminate Russian drone operators
The figures on enemy losses are being specified.
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