Redefining The Art Of The City Escape

As the city continues to evolve in how residents experience hospitality, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai introduces a thoughtfully designed staycation that puts flexibility, comfort and value at its core.

Launching from Friday, 3 April, the hotel's new '24-Hours Stay with Dining Credit' package reimagines the traditional stay by placing control back in the hands of the guest. Rather than fixed check-in and check-out times, guests are invited to enjoy a full 24-hour stay, beginning whenever they choose.

the experience is as much about indulgence as it is about ease. The full amount is redeemable on food and beverages, allowing guests to explore the hotel's distinct dining venues, including Marhaba Lounge for all-day dining, Tenggara for Southeast Asian flavours, and The Grandstand Sports Bar for a more laid-back social setting. It is a stay that seamlessly blends rest with discovery.

Designed with both couples and small families in mind, the package also includes access to a range of wellness and lifestyle amenities. Guests can unwind in the jacuzzi, steam and sauna facilities, maintain their routine at the 24-hour gym, or simply retreat into the comfort of their room, with the added option of upgrades based on availability.

Adding further value, the experience extends beyond the room. Guests can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on treatments at Spa Suasana, creating space to truly slow down and reset without leaving the city.

At a time when everyone is seeking more intentional and flexible experiences, this offering reflects a shift towards stays that adapt to individual rhythms rather than rigid schedules. Whether it is a spontaneous escape, a mid-week reset, or a weekend to reconnect, the package delivers a well-rounded, accessible retreat in the heart of Dubai.

Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayed St, Opposite Burjuman Centre, P.O. Box 8264, Dubai United Arab Emirates

For room reservations and enquiries, guests may contact via WhatsApp on +971 54 525 7364 or email

For restaurant reservations, please call or WhatsApp +971 50 707 1196 or email

For spa bookings, please contact +971 56 414 7482 or email