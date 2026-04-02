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Mypromovers CEO Receives Certificate Of Appreciation From Virginia National Guard's 91St Cyber Brigade
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MyProMovers, a Northern Virginia moving company founded in 2017, received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Virginia National Guard's 91st Cyber Brigade on February 4, 2026. The award recognized CEO Tursun Alkau and his team for volunteering to clear snow from the Fort Belvoir military installation during a major winter storm, ensuring personnel could safely access the base.
The award was presented by LTC Shawn R. Vergott, Brigade Executive Officer, during a ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
When the storm hit Northern Virginia, Alkau mobilized a team of MyProMovers military moving crew members to the installation's parking lot to clear snow and ice at their own expense. The effort was entirely voluntary.
"Northern Virginia gave everything to me and to this company," said Alkau. "When I saw that our soldiers needed help, there was no question. You show up for the community that showed up for you."
The gesture reflects a pattern of community engagement that has defined MyProMovers since its early days. Alkau, a Kazakh immigrant who arrived in the United States in 2016 with limited English and limited resources, launched MyProMovers with a single truck purchased for $4,900. Since 2018, the company has provided free monthly moving services to families in need throughout Fairfax County -- a commitment that continues today.
That spirit of service has accompanied significant business growth. MyProMovers now operates a fleet of 20 trucks, employs approximately 80 staff members, and has completed over 15,000 projects across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Maryland, New York, and Virginia. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 6,500 online reviews, establishing it as one of the highest-rated moving companies in the DMV region. Its client roster includes U.S. military personnel, diplomatic missions, luxury retail brands, and federal agencies.
According to the 91st Cyber Brigade's recognition, the partnership between MyProMovers and the military installation reflects the broader relationship between Northern Virginia businesses and the defense community that is integral to the region's identity. The 91st Cyber Brigade, part of the Virginia Army National Guard, is headquartered at Fort Belvoir and provides cyber and signal support capabilities.
About MyProMovers: MyProMovers is a family-owned moving company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area since 2017. Founded by CEO Tursun Alkau with a single truck, the company has grown to a fleet of 20 trucks and approximately 80 employees, completing over 15,000 residential and commercial moves. MyProMovers holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 3,500 online reviews and has served U.S. military personnel, diplomatic missions, and federal agencies. The company provides free monthly moving services to Fairfax County families in need. For more information, visit .
The award was presented by LTC Shawn R. Vergott, Brigade Executive Officer, during a ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
When the storm hit Northern Virginia, Alkau mobilized a team of MyProMovers military moving crew members to the installation's parking lot to clear snow and ice at their own expense. The effort was entirely voluntary.
"Northern Virginia gave everything to me and to this company," said Alkau. "When I saw that our soldiers needed help, there was no question. You show up for the community that showed up for you."
The gesture reflects a pattern of community engagement that has defined MyProMovers since its early days. Alkau, a Kazakh immigrant who arrived in the United States in 2016 with limited English and limited resources, launched MyProMovers with a single truck purchased for $4,900. Since 2018, the company has provided free monthly moving services to families in need throughout Fairfax County -- a commitment that continues today.
That spirit of service has accompanied significant business growth. MyProMovers now operates a fleet of 20 trucks, employs approximately 80 staff members, and has completed over 15,000 projects across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Maryland, New York, and Virginia. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 6,500 online reviews, establishing it as one of the highest-rated moving companies in the DMV region. Its client roster includes U.S. military personnel, diplomatic missions, luxury retail brands, and federal agencies.
According to the 91st Cyber Brigade's recognition, the partnership between MyProMovers and the military installation reflects the broader relationship between Northern Virginia businesses and the defense community that is integral to the region's identity. The 91st Cyber Brigade, part of the Virginia Army National Guard, is headquartered at Fort Belvoir and provides cyber and signal support capabilities.
About MyProMovers: MyProMovers is a family-owned moving company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area since 2017. Founded by CEO Tursun Alkau with a single truck, the company has grown to a fleet of 20 trucks and approximately 80 employees, completing over 15,000 residential and commercial moves. MyProMovers holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 3,500 online reviews and has served U.S. military personnel, diplomatic missions, and federal agencies. The company provides free monthly moving services to Fairfax County families in need. For more information, visit .
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