Lili Reinhart Recalls How A Male Director Asked Her To 'Suck In Your Stomach'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart recalled a toxic on-set experience with a male director.

The actress, who gained major stardom for playing Betty Cooper in the show“Riverdale” opened up about the moment when asked“one acting note that you took personally” during a video with her co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp and Lola Tung, reports deadline.

“Oh, yeah,” said Reinhart, who was promoting her female-helmed movie Forbidden Fruits, in the Cosmopolitan video.

She added:“When I had a male director come up to me and silently lean over and go, 'Just suck in your stomach a little bit.'

Reinhart wouldn't reveal the name of the director, despite her co-stars egging her on.“Tell you later,” she teased.

In Meredith Alloway's Forbidden Fruits, Reinhart stars as Apple, the leader of a witchy femme cult that operates out of the upscale mall store Free Eden. With Apple, Cherry and Fig looking to complete their coven, they take in Pumpkin, only to discover a snake in their garden.

While stopping by Deadline's SXSW Studio last month, Reinhart discussed how empowered she felt working on a female-centric set.

“It was ultimate collaboration, which is so nice, because sometimes that's really not the case, and it's like, 'This is what you're wearing,'” Reinhart said.

“For Apple, it's a lot of black and tight, but it's not for the male gaze. It's for herself. And I think you can see the difference... it's not to say 'look at me,' it's to say 'stay the f*ck away from me' in a way, which I think is great.”

Reinhart starred in the television pilot for Scientastic! She also starred in the films Lilith, Not Waving But Drowning, The Kings of Summer, Gibsonburg, Forever's End, Miss Stevens, and The Good Neighbor.

Reinhart was cast as Betty Cooper in the teen drama television series Riverdale, based on the characters of Archie Comics. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa originally sought out Kiernan Shipka for the role after seeing her work in Mad Men.

She will next be seen in The Love Hypothesis, an American romantic comedy film adapted from the novel of the same name by Ali Hazelwood. It is directed by Claire Scanlon from a script by Sarah Rothschild. The film stars Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman and Jaboukie Young-White.