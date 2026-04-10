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US Calls On Iran To Stop Charging Fees For Ships Passing Through Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Iran should not charge tankers for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.
"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait - They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" he wrote.
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