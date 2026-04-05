Stalin Unveils 'Superstar' Manifesto, Vows Welfare For All Sections

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK Chief MK Stalin on Sunday highlighted key welfare measures promised in the party's 2026 election manifesto, asserting that it has been designed to benefit every section of society.

DMK's 'Superstar' Manifesto Promises

The leader announced that insurance facilities would be provided to palm oil workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Palm Oil Workers Welfare Board. In addition, financial assistance would be extended to their families for education and medical needs.

Describing the manifesto as inclusive, the leader said it caters to people "from six to sixty," covering women, men, youth, and senior citizens. Calling it the "superstar of the 2026 election arena," the leader claimed that the DMK's promises enjoy widespread public trust. Anyone can make promises, but people believe only in the assurances given by the DMK. The value of a promise depends on who makes it.

Stalin Criticises NDA, BJP Alliance

Criticising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the leader accused the alliance of acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu while projecting concern for Tamil culture during elections.

The speech also referenced historical incidents involving leaders such as K Kamaraj and cited Periyar EV Ramasamy to underline allegations of longstanding hostility towards Tamil leaders and identity.

The leader further criticised Edappadi K. Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP, alleging that such alliances could hinder Tamil Nadu's development.

An Ideological Contest for Tamil Nadu's Future

Framing the election as a larger ideological contest, the leader said the DMK-led alliance is fighting not just for political victory but for the future of Tamil Nadu.

Appeal to Virudhunagar Voters

Voters were urged to support the secular progressive alliance in what was described as a "democratic battle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi." The leader appealed to voters in Virudhunagar district to support alliance candidates, including Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Aruppukottai) and Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuzhi), along with other candidates across constituencies such as Sattur, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, and Thiruvilliputhur.

'Dravidian Model 2.0' Vision

Reaffirming the party's vision, the leader said the upcoming "Dravidian Model 2.0" governance would surpass previous achievements and ensure continued welfare and development in Tamil Nadu.

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