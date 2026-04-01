Orlando Bloom Gives Glimpse Of 'Love Language Lately'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) English actor d is giving a peek into his“love language lately”. The actor, 49, made the statement on social media after going public with a new relationship following his split from 40-year-old singer Katy Perry.

The actor confirmed the end of his relationship with Katy last year, with the pair continuing to co-parent their daughter Daisy, five, reports 'Female First UK'.

He is now reported to be dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel, 28, after the pair were seen together during a recent trip to Switzerland. In a new Instagram post, Orlando shared images from a snow-filled getaway alongside moments with his daughter, including a beach walk and a clip of Daisy in his arms watching the sunset.

As per 'Female First UK', the post also featured a female hand with red nail polish, a photograph of Grape Hyacinths, and an image of Orlando in a bathtub with his back turned. The trip is understood to have included a stay at the The Dolder Grand, where rooms can reach £13,700 per night, during a visit linked to a promotional event for Porsche.

The actor wrote,“Love language lately”. The images prompted responses from followers, with one writing,“Looks lovely on all levels”.

Another said,“Life looks amazing in your recovery phase”. A third shared,“Oh, Orlando, what a man you are”.

Orlando, who rose to fame in epic franchises including 'Pirates of the Caribbean', was first linked to Luisa last month after being seen leaving the Super Bowl together. The pair were spotted at Levi's Stadium, where an onlooker said they were“touchy-feely” during a date night.

Luisa, who has modelled for Calvin Klein, also shared images from the event on her social media, showing her in white jeans and a tan jacket. Inside the stadium, Orlando was seen with friends including Jamie Foxx.