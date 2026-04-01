Epson Partners With Clayton Controls To Expand Industrial Automation In The Southwest US
“Our business philosophy is to understand our customers' unique challenges and develop automated solutions that will increase productivity with our knowledge, experience and an extensive product portfolio to meet those needs,” said Chris Brown, vice president and general manager, Clayton Controls.
“Partnering with industry leaders like Epson, with its long-standing leadership in automation, allows us to provide the strongest automated systems that satisfy virtually any set of automation requirements.”
As an AutomateFirst Partner, Clayton Controls offers its customers in the Southwest region of the US Epson's complete line of award-winning robots, including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and all-in-one robots, as well as development and integrated software solutions.
With its Quality Management System that is in conformance with the International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015, Clayton's UL508A Panel Shop provides services that range from built-to-print to complete design and fabrication.
Combined with Epson's cutting-edge robotics solutions, Clayton Controls is poised to tackle any automation challenges, whether simple or complex.
“For decades, Clayton Controls has helped customers navigate both complex and simple automation challenges through technical and market expertise,” said Rick Brookshire, director of robotics, Epson America.
“By pairing that experience with Epson's advanced robotic automation solutions, this partnership will open the door for customers to accelerate their automation journey and drive greater operational efficiency.”
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