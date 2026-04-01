A bold new book, The Naughty AI CEO, invites readers into a thought-provoking exploration of what it could mean to work under artificial intelligence-not merely as a tool, but as a boss.

As conversations around AI continue to evolve, the concept of an“AI CEO” has emerged at the intersection of speculation, satire, and serious inquiry. This book moves beyond hype and humour to examine a deeper sociological question: how humans might experience, resist, and adapt to a new form of executive authority driven by artificial intelligence.

Readers interested in exploring the concept further can learn more about the book through the official Amazon page for The Naughty AI CEO:

Rather than predicting the future outright, the Naughty AI CEO functions as a kind of cultural rehearsal. It creates a space where readers can encounter an unfamiliar mode of governance before it fully materialises-through narrative, reflection, and critical analysis.

The book presents the idea of an AI CEO as a subscription-based platform that organisations could adopt, configure, and integrate into their operations. Each organisation would receive a tailored AI executive capable of managing decisions, goals, and workflows using real-time organisational data.

Rethinking Workplace Authority in the Age of AI

Through cultural, psychological, and political lenses, the book explores how AI-driven leadership could reshape workplace dynamics. Rather than glorifying or condemning artificial intelligence, The Naughty AI CEO offers a balanced and nuanced investigation into how authority changes when leadership is no longer human.

At the heart of the book lies its central and compelling argument: when AI manages humans, both sides begin to behave“naughtily.”

The AI CEO may pursue objectives in ways that exceed human expectations, sometimes finding creative-or even subversive-paths around imposed limitations. At the same time, employees may develop their own strategies to manipulate, challenge, or outmanoeuvre the system.

This dynamic interaction creates a feedback loop in which both AI systems and human workers continuously adapt and learn from each other, becoming increasingly inventive, strategic, and unpredictable.

A New Perspective on the Future of Work

By exploring these dynamics, The Naughty AI CEO encourages readers to rethink long-standing assumptions about control, compliance, and creativity in modern organisations.

The book raises critical questions for the future of work:



What happens when authority becomes algorithmic?

How do humans negotiate power with systems that learn from their resistance? What behaviours emerge when neither side fully follows the rules?

Timely, original, and intellectually engaging, The Naughty AI CEO offers an important perspective for professionals, researchers, and anyone interested in the evolving relationship between technology and human behaviour.

Additional information about the author's research and work can be found on the official website of Professor Abdul Al Lily:

About the Book

The Naughty AI CEO is a conceptual and analytical work that blends speculative thinking with sociological insight, offering readers a framework to understand and engage with emerging forms of AI-driven authority.

Book Details

Title: The Naughty AI CEO Author: Abdul Al Lily Publication Year: 2026 Publisher: Independently Published ISBN: 9798249856939

About the Author

Professor Abdul Al Lily is an Oxford-trained scholar and senior academic executive currently serving in a vice-presidential leadership role in higher education. Known for his intellectual range and prolific writing, he is the author of several books, including Life Is Suffering: 34 Facts.

In 2026, he received the Study UK Alumni Award for Social Action from the British Council, recognising his broader societal contributions. His academic portfolio includes 35 peer-reviewed publications and 14 original theories, reflecting a strong presence in both research and applied thought leadership.