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Global Industrial Dryer Market Led By North America As GEA Group And Andritz Expand Processing Equipment
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Industrial moisture removal is no longer just a processing step; it has become a frontline strategy for energy conservation. According to a definitive strategic outlook by Fact, the global industrial dryer market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2025 to USD 7.0 billion by 2035.
This 3.9% CAGR represents a 1.5x expansion of the market, driven by a massive industrial overhaul. As global manufacturers face mounting pressure to slash energy consumption, the demand for high-efficiency systems-capable of delivering 85-95% efficiency rates-is rendering traditional, energy-heavy drying methods obsolete.
Get Access Report Sample:
The "Spray" Supremacy: Versatility Drives 31% Market Share
Spray Dryers have solidified their position as the market's dominant technology, capturing 31.0% of the share. Their ability to handle diverse feed materials while integrating advanced heat recovery mechanisms makes them the "gold standard" for liquid-to-powder transformation. Close behind, Freeze Dryers (Lyophilizers) hold a 23.0% share, anchored by the explosive growth in high-value vaccine and biotech production.
Industrial Dryer Market Snapshot: 2025–2035
Metric
2025 Estimate
2035 Forecast
Market Value
USD 4.8 Billion
USD 7.0 Billion
Growth Leader
India (5.1% CAGR)
China (4.6% CAGR)
Leading Tech
Spray Dryers
31.0% Share
Primary End-Use
Food & Beverage
34.0% Share
Absolute Increase
-
USD 2.2 Billion
Sector Analysis: Food Security and Pharma Precision
The application of drying technology is bifurcating into two critical infrastructure lanes:
Food & Beverage (34% Share): Driven by a global surge in dairy processing and nutritional product development. Manufacturers are investing heavily in automated platforms to ensure export compliance and extended shelf-life.
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech (22% Share): This segment is undergoing a "Modernization Trend," where precision moisture control is now a regulatory mandate for efficacy consistency and sterile processing protocols.
Regional Growth Engines: The APAC Transformation
The Asia-Pacific region is the undisputed engine of this market's expansion:
India (5.1% CAGR): Leading global growth through the National Food Processing Policy, which is incentivizing massive capacity additions in dairy and nutritional belts across Maharashtra and Gujarat.
China (4.6% CAGR): Moving toward "Manufacturing Upgrade" targets. Leading providers in Shanghai and Chengdu are achieving 90% efficiency improvement rates through integrated process management.
United States (3.1% CAGR): Focusing on "Infrastructure Modernization," with case studies showing a 30% reduction in energy consumption following the adoption of intelligent monitoring platforms.
The Strategic Shift: From CAPEX to Efficiency ROI
Fact highlights that while high capital expenditure remains a hurdle, the second half of the decade (2030–2035) will see the fastest value addition (54.5% of total growth) as manufacturers prioritize "Heat Pump Integration."
"We are moving past the era of simple thermal drying. Decision-makers are now looking for 'Intelligence Platforms' that combine process monitoring with predictive maintenance. The goal is no longer just to dry a product-it's to do so with the smallest possible carbon footprint while maintaining 92% operational efficiency."
- Lead Industrial Analyst, Fact
Competitive Landscape & Key Players
The market is characterized by a "Moderate Concentration," where the top three titans-GEA Group, ANDRITZ, and Bühler Group-control nearly a third of the global share through deep expertise in pharma and food sectors.
Market Leaders: GEA Group, ANDRITZ, Bühler Group, SPX FLOW.
Specialized Challengers: Metso, FLSmidth, TEMA Process.
Innovation Specialists: Büttner (Siempelkamp), Mitchell Dryers, Carrier Vibrating Equipment.
Browse Full Report –
To View Related Report:
Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market
Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Industry Analysis in the USA
Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market
Industrial Battery Market
This 3.9% CAGR represents a 1.5x expansion of the market, driven by a massive industrial overhaul. As global manufacturers face mounting pressure to slash energy consumption, the demand for high-efficiency systems-capable of delivering 85-95% efficiency rates-is rendering traditional, energy-heavy drying methods obsolete.
Get Access Report Sample:
The "Spray" Supremacy: Versatility Drives 31% Market Share
Spray Dryers have solidified their position as the market's dominant technology, capturing 31.0% of the share. Their ability to handle diverse feed materials while integrating advanced heat recovery mechanisms makes them the "gold standard" for liquid-to-powder transformation. Close behind, Freeze Dryers (Lyophilizers) hold a 23.0% share, anchored by the explosive growth in high-value vaccine and biotech production.
Industrial Dryer Market Snapshot: 2025–2035
Metric
2025 Estimate
2035 Forecast
Market Value
USD 4.8 Billion
USD 7.0 Billion
Growth Leader
India (5.1% CAGR)
China (4.6% CAGR)
Leading Tech
Spray Dryers
31.0% Share
Primary End-Use
Food & Beverage
34.0% Share
Absolute Increase
-
USD 2.2 Billion
Sector Analysis: Food Security and Pharma Precision
The application of drying technology is bifurcating into two critical infrastructure lanes:
Food & Beverage (34% Share): Driven by a global surge in dairy processing and nutritional product development. Manufacturers are investing heavily in automated platforms to ensure export compliance and extended shelf-life.
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech (22% Share): This segment is undergoing a "Modernization Trend," where precision moisture control is now a regulatory mandate for efficacy consistency and sterile processing protocols.
Regional Growth Engines: The APAC Transformation
The Asia-Pacific region is the undisputed engine of this market's expansion:
India (5.1% CAGR): Leading global growth through the National Food Processing Policy, which is incentivizing massive capacity additions in dairy and nutritional belts across Maharashtra and Gujarat.
China (4.6% CAGR): Moving toward "Manufacturing Upgrade" targets. Leading providers in Shanghai and Chengdu are achieving 90% efficiency improvement rates through integrated process management.
United States (3.1% CAGR): Focusing on "Infrastructure Modernization," with case studies showing a 30% reduction in energy consumption following the adoption of intelligent monitoring platforms.
The Strategic Shift: From CAPEX to Efficiency ROI
Fact highlights that while high capital expenditure remains a hurdle, the second half of the decade (2030–2035) will see the fastest value addition (54.5% of total growth) as manufacturers prioritize "Heat Pump Integration."
"We are moving past the era of simple thermal drying. Decision-makers are now looking for 'Intelligence Platforms' that combine process monitoring with predictive maintenance. The goal is no longer just to dry a product-it's to do so with the smallest possible carbon footprint while maintaining 92% operational efficiency."
- Lead Industrial Analyst, Fact
Competitive Landscape & Key Players
The market is characterized by a "Moderate Concentration," where the top three titans-GEA Group, ANDRITZ, and Bühler Group-control nearly a third of the global share through deep expertise in pharma and food sectors.
Market Leaders: GEA Group, ANDRITZ, Bühler Group, SPX FLOW.
Specialized Challengers: Metso, FLSmidth, TEMA Process.
Innovation Specialists: Büttner (Siempelkamp), Mitchell Dryers, Carrier Vibrating Equipment.
Browse Full Report –
To View Related Report:
Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market
Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Industry Analysis in the USA
Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market
Industrial Battery Market
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