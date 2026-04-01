Zarqa Commercial Exports Surge Past JD50 Million In March

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 1 (Petra) -- Commercial exports from the city of Zarqa surged past the JD50 million mark in March, according to certificate of origin data released by the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce and its Free Zone office.Hussein Shreim, president of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the total value of commercial exports, including re-exports, cleared the JD50 million threshold last month. This figure was backed by 174 certificates of origin issued by the chamber and its free zone branch.Vehicles and automotive parts accounted for the lion's share of Zarqa's exports during the month, Shreim noted. Other major export categories included building materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, foodstuffs, apparel, jewelry, and electronics, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.He explained that these figures underscore robust growth in the city's commercial sector, with March exports showing a significant jump from the JD33 million recorded in February.Year-on-year data also revealed a striking expansion. Exports in March of last year, 2025, stood at approximately JD38 million. This surge indicates a tangible improvement in re-export operations and broader commercial momentum within the city. The upward trajectory highlights Zarqa's expanding footprint as a vital economic and commercial hub, bolstered by heightened activity in the Free Zone and a highly diversified portfolio of sectors supplying international markets.