Jordanian Air Force Intercepts One Iranian Missile, 2 Drones In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) on Wednesday announced that the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted one missile and two drones launched from Iran, which targeted Jordanian territory over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said the relevant units handled six reports involving falling shrapnel and projectiles in the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incidents, although some material damage was recorded.