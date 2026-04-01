MIDAR, Gruppo GKSD Sign €600M Agreement For Integrated Medical Hub In MADA, East Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development, the master developer of integrated mega cities in New Cairo, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy's Gruppo GKSD, an international leader in healthcare provision, investment, design and engineering, construction, procurement, and environmental technologies.

The agreement aims to develop a landmark integrated medical, educational, and research complex in MADA, with total investments expected to range between €500m and €600m.

Gruppo GKSD is part of GK Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato, Italy's leading private healthcare group, which operates across more than 50 medical specialties and serves over 6.5 million patients through a network of more than 150 healthcare facilities.

The group brings extensive expertise in delivering world-class clinical care through highly trained professionals, as well as advanced medical research ranked among the top 10 globally by citation metrics, in addition to sustainable infrastructure solutions.

The agreement was signed at MIDAR's headquarters in the presence of Ayman ElKousey, CEO and Managing Director of MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development; Kamel Ghribi, Chairperson of Gruppo GKSD and Gruppo San Donato; and the Italian Consul in Egypt, Giuseppe Papalia.

The planned medical city will include a group of advanced hospitals with a capacity of up to 500 beds, alongside a medical university accommodating up to 5,000 students, in addition to a research and training centre. Together, these components will form a fully integrated ecosystem that brings healthcare delivery, medical education, and scientific research into a single, cohesive destination.

The partnership combines MIDAR's capabilities in large-scale urban development with GKSD's proven international track record in operating healthcare facilities and related infrastructure. Supported by a strong foundation in academia and research, the project is expected to deliver global best practices and contribute to improving the quality of healthcare services in Egypt.

Ayman ElKousey, CEO and Managing Director of MIDAR, said:“This partnership comes as part of MIDAR's integrated planning approach across its cities, ensuring the provision of comprehensive services that meet the diverse needs of residents.”

ElKousey highlighted that MIDAR views East Cairo-particularly the New Administrative Capital-as a key growth area expected to witness significant population increases in the coming years. He added that this growth is likely to drive rising demand for investment projects, gradually enhancing market value and reinforcing MIDAR's contribution to the development of both services and real estate in the area.

Kamel Ghribi, Chairperson of Gruppo GKSD, said:“GKSD and Gruppo San Donato reaffirm their strategic commitment to the Arab Republic of Egypt, recognising the country as a pivotal hub for healthcare innovation in the region. In line with our ongoing mission to support global health security, we view the Egyptian market not only as a land of opportunity, but as a key partner in advancing high-quality healthcare infrastructure.”

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of leading developers operating within MIDAR's cities, including Ahmed Sabbour, Chairperson and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour; Mostafa El-Kady, CEO of Emaar Misr; and Bassel El-Serafy, CEO of Adeer International, alongside several senior executives from both sides.

The partnership represents a significant step towards introducing an integrated model for healthcare, research, and education in Egypt, supported by Italian design and high-quality engineering standards. By combining advanced medical services, academic excellence, and research capabilities within a single destination, the project aims to create sustainable long-term value for both MIDAR's developments and the broader healthcare ecosystem.