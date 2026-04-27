Apple AI Smart Glasses Leak: New Designs, Camera Features, And Specs Revealed

Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered smart glasses with multiple designs, a built-in camera, and Siri features. Expected by 2026–2027, they will integrate seamlessly with iPhone and other Apple devices.

Tech giant Apple is preparing to introduce brand-new technology for its users. With Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses currently ruling the market, Apple is developing its own AI smart glasses to give them some serious competition. Leaks suggest they could hit the market by 2026 or 2027. Let's check out the expected designs, camera features, and specs.

Apple plans to release its smart glasses in a variety of designs to appeal to everyone. According to recent reports, the company is testing four frame styles: large rectangular, slim rectangular, and two oval shapes (large and small). This gives users a choice to pick a frame that fits their face. The glasses will also come in cool colours like black, ocean blue, and light brown.

Also read: Meta to layoff 8,000 employees: Inside the Expected Severance Package for US Staff

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is using high-quality acetate for the frames, making them stronger than regular plastic. They will have a luxury feel but will be comfy enough for daily use. The standout feature is the camera-a vertical oval module, unlike the usual circular ones. You can click photos and record videos that sync instantly to your iPhone, all without taking your phone out is designing these glasses for more than just looks; they are built for multitasking. You can make calls, listen to music, and check notifications. Enhanced Siri voice commands will make tasks even easier. The glasses might also feature computer vision technology to identify your surroundings and provide real-time navigation and information.

Like all Apple products, these smart glasses will work perfectly with your other Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch. This ensures fast data transfers and a super smooth user experience. However, don't expect a massive display like the one on the Vision Pro headset. Apple's main goal seems to be creating a lightweight, easy-to-use smart product for everyday life.

Also read: 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Raises Alarm Over AI Risks, Urges Strong Global Regulation