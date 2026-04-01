Paul Peters Joins With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'The Heart Of Success' With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Paul Peters who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys-revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



Paul Peters is a best-selling author, motivational teacher and visionary entrepreneur. He is the owner and founder of Covenant Case Management Services, one of North Carolina's leading care providers for people with intellectual disabilities and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. Peters is also the founder of the Nehemiah Project and Nehemiah International Foundation, faith-based non-profits serving at-risk children, seniors and veterans in North Carolina and Central America struggling with issues including domestic violence, addiction, homelessness and disabilities. He also hosts a TV show called, On Purpose with Paul. Peters and his family live in Frisco, Texas.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Paul Peters as a co-author of“The Heart of Success.” The book's release is anticipated for Summer 2026.