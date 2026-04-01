Lighten Up: Fresh Spring Meals That Won't Weigh You Down

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Fresh produce may first come to mind, but spring bites can also mean swapping out ingredients like regular pasta for a solution such as pearl couscous. If you're looking to complement greens, veggies, fish or meats with light yet filling flavor, consider Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, a small, mediterranean-style pasta that always cooks right and is ready to eat in under 7 minutes once the water boils. The BPA-free boil-in-bag simplicity makes cooking easy and foolproof: no measure, no mess, no stress.

Made with high-quality semolina wheat, it features a slightly nutty flavor on its own while absorbing the flavors of salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. It's distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger, rounder shape and less dense, firmer consistency.

Try it with your next meal in this protein-forward Shrimp Pearl Couscous Salad, made using fresh herbs, citrus, seasoned shrimp and chickpeas for a jam-packed salad that screams spring. Never boring, the tender, seasoned couscous and shrimp, veggies and aromatic herbs can bring your family running to the kitchen after a day of play.

Or, for an even simpler dish that requires just 15 minutes in the kitchen, this Pearl Couscous and Chickpea Salad is light, bright and bursting with flavor. It brings together tender pearl couscous, crisp veggies and za'atar in every bite.

To find more light spring recipe ideas, visit SuccessRice.

Shrimp Pearl Cous c ous Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4