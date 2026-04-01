Lighten Up: Fresh Spring Meals That Won't Weigh You Down
|1
|bag Success Pearl Couscous
|1
|pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
|1
|tablespoon seasoned salt
|4
|tablespoons olive oil, divided
|1
|can (14 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|1/2
|teaspoon garlic powder
|1/2
|teaspoon onion powder
|1/2
|teaspoon smoked paprika
|1/4
|teaspoon salt
|1/2
|English cucumber, diced
|1
|cup cherry tomatoes, halved
|1/4
|cup fresh basil, chopped
|1/4
|cup red onions, finely chopped
|2
|tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
|1
|tablespoon lemon juice
|1/2
|cup feta, crumbled
Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
In medium bowl, toss shrimp with seasoned salt.
In large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add shrimp and cook 5 minutes. If necessary, cook in batches to avoid overcrowding pan.
In another large pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add chickpeas and cook 8 minutes until crispy and golden, tossing often. Add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt. Toss to fully coat and cook 2 minutes.
In large bowl, combine pearl couscous, shrimp, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil, red onion, dill, lemon juice and remaining olive oil. Toss to combine. Garnish with feta.
Pearl Couscous and Chickpea S alad
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
|1
|bag Success Pearl Couscous
|1
|can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|1
|cup cherry tomatoes, halved
|1/2
|cup cucumber, diced
|1/4
|cup fresh parsley, chopped
|1
|tablespoon za'atar
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1
|tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
|1/2
|teaspoon salt
|1/4
|teaspoon pepper
Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
In large bowl, combine couscous, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and za'atar.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Michael French
...
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