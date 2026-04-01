FP Trading Introduces $1 Million Insurance Coverage Backed By Lloyd's Of London
The insurance program provides an additional layer of protection designed to support the security of client funds and strengthen FP Trading' s commitment to maintaining a transparent and reliable trading environment.
Through this initiative, FP Trading continues to enhance its risk management framework and reinforce confidence among its global trading community.
Strengthening Client Protection
The insurance coverage is designed to provide protection against specific operational risks such as fraud, internal misconduct, or certain unforeseen incidents.
Backed by Lloyd's of London, the coverage reflects FP Trading's commitment to maintaining strong operational safeguards and providing traders with a secure trading environment.
This protection complements the company's existing security measures, including segregated client funds and robust operational controls.
Trusted Insurance Backing
Lloyd's of London is widely recognized as one of the leading insurance markets globally, providing coverage solutions to financial institutions and organizations around the world.
By securing insurance through Lloyd's, FP Trading reinforces its commitment to maintaining high standards of client protection and operational integrity.
About FP Trading
FP Trading is a global forex and CFD brokerage providing traders with access to multiple financial markets including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
The company operates under multiple jurisdictions including:
- FSRA - Saint Lucia FSA - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines FSCA - South Africa FSC - Mauritius
FP Trading continues to invest in technology, security, and infrastructure to deliver a trusted trading environment for clients worldwide.
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