Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference In Surat To Boost Industrial Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference for South and Central Regions in Surat

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the South and Central Gujarat regions will be held at Surat on May 1 and 2 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release, VGRCs are aimed at boosting regional industrial growth, attracting sector-specific investments and strengthening global engagements, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

They are designed with the object of transforming and equipping local industries to become global players by securing broader market recognition and partnerships.

The Regional Conferences will not only serve as platforms for showcasing regional achievements and announcing new initiatives, but also as instruments for co-creating Gujarat's growth story by empowering regional economies, promoting innovation and facilitating strategic investments across the State.

The outcomes of VGRCs are expected to be showcased in the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Focus Districts and Sectors

During this VGRC, districts from the South Gujarat region, namely, Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Surat, Tapi and Valsad, as well as from the Central Gujarat region, namely, Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal and Vadodara, will be in focus.

Further, various seminars will be conducted on sectors such as Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Textiles & Apparels, Gems & Jewellery, Pharmaceuticals, Green Energy Ecosystem, Agro & Food Processing, ESDM, IT & ITeS, Biotech/Biopharma, Aerospace & Defence, Fintech, Auto & Auto Components, Skill Development, Startups, MSMEs and Tourism & Culture.

Concurrent Events and Exhibitions

Incidentally, this VGRC coincides with the occasion of Gujarat Sthapana Divas.

Alongside the event, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition will be organised, and that will comprise the Vendor Development Programme, International Reverse Buyer Seller Meet and the Udyami Mela, a release said.

Past Regional Conferences

The VGRC for the North Gujarat region was held on October 9 and 10, 2025, at Ganpat University, Mehsana.

The VGRC, inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel, highlighted North Gujarat's key sectors, including Agro & Food Processing, Auto & Auto components, Green Energy Ecosystem, and Engineering.

The VGRC was aimed at attracting targeted investments and promoting balanced regional growth, reinforcing Gujarat's dedication to empowering its grassroots industries.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the VGRC for the Kutch & Saurashtra region, which was held on January 11 and 12 at Marwadi University, Rajkot.

During this event, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, and Ukraine participated as Partner Countries.

Ceramics, Engineering, Ports & Logistics, Fisheries, Petrochemicals, Agro & Food Processing, Minerals, Green Energy Ecosystem were focus sectors for this VGRC. (ANI)

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