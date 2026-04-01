Behavioral Therapist And Author Alana Simpson Of Spectrum Protection LLC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Parents navigating the world of childhood behavioral challenges and educators striving to support neurodiverse students have a powerful new ally. Meet Alana Simpson, a seasoned behavioral therapist, author, and founder of Spectrum Protection. Alana is revolutionizing the way families and schools approach Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and practical behavior management by making vital resources more accessible and relatable than ever before.

Alana Simpson's journey to behavioral therapy was anything but ordinary. With a background in Sociology and Criminal Justice, a dash of career pivots, and an unstoppable curiosity about how to help people, Simpson's experience brings empathy and real-world wisdom to her work. After an eye-opening stint as a correctional officer, Simpson turned to ABA therapy with children at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders, seeking a career that would allow her to make a difference while learning and growing alongside her clients. Her philosophy is simple: every child is unique and every behavior has a function. With the right support, families and educators are finding practical solutions that truly work.

Introducing Behaviorly: The All-in-One Behavior Tracking App for Families and Schools

One of Simpson's most exciting developments is Behaviorly, an innovative app designed for parents, teachers, and caregivers of neurodiverse children and those on the autism spectrum. Born from experience and a DIY spirit fueled by“YouTube University,” Behaviorly puts everything in one place, allowing users to track behaviors, eating habits, medical conditions, medication, and doctor's appointments. Features include:

. Behavior Tracking: Document the function, duration, and triggers of specific behaviors, with automated charts to spot patterns and insights.

. Eating and Sensory Preferences: Track foods, textures, and preferences to support healthy eating and address sensory needs.

. Medical and Medication Logs: Record seizures, injuries, medication dosages, side effects, and doctor appointments, making every checkup more informed and less stressful.

. Customizable for Parents, Teachers, and Spanish-Speaking Users: Tailored for both home and school environments, the app is also available in Spanish.

With Behaviorly, parents can export comprehensive reports for healthcare providers, making those rushed doctor visits more productive and less overwhelming.

Accessible Support: Ask a Therapist Memberships and Resources

Understanding that every parent's needs are different, Simpson created her Ask a Therapist membership service where parents can choose between email-based support or video consultations. Whether seeking personalized advice for challenging home situations or preferring step-by-step demonstrations, families access practical strategies from an experienced therapist on their schedule and in their preferred format.

Simpson also offers a growing collection of digital resources and an online store packed with training videos, guides, and customizable social stories for everything from potty training to conquering fears about doctor visits. These ready-made tools allow parents and teachers to quickly address common hurdles.

The Behavior Toolbox: Practical Guides in Everyday Language

Witnessing that many parents crave guidance without scientific jargon, Simpson authored“The Behavior Toolbox” book series. Written in plain, relatable language, the books break down the essentials of ABA and provide straightforward, actionable steps families can use at home. Topics include how to prevent meltdowns, use positive reinforcement, and decode the underlying reasons behind behaviors. The latest release is now also available as a Spanish-language audio book for busy parents who prefer to listen and learn on the go.

Simpson's approach is built on the belief that patience and grace are essential for parents.“You are learning with your child and that takes time,” she emphasizes. Simpson urges families to take care of themselves, too, reminding them that parental stress can spill over into a child's behavior.

Support for Educators: Behavior Strategies that Work in the Classroom

With experience as a behavioral therapist in elementary schools, Simpson knows that classroom challenges are different from those at home. She has crafted a specialized educator's guide rooted in observation, positive reinforcement, and“planned ignoring” to give teachers practical methods for decoding and responding to student behaviors. Visual supports, like first-then boards, token systems, and calm corners, are highlighted, helping students cope with transitions and sensory overload while helping teachers manage the classroom environment effectively.

Coming Soon: New Schools Data Program

As if all of that was not enough, Simpson is also developing a new app for schools, a new digital tool for teachers and therapists to streamline data entry for IEPs and BIPs. Instead of juggling paper notes and endless manual entry, educators will soon have an integrated solution for recording, charting, and exporting behavioral data, making meetings with parents and service providers more efficient.

About Spectrum Protection

Spectrum Protection, founded by Alana Simpson, offers innovative support and accessible tools for families and educators of neurodiverse children. From personalized consulting to digital resources, Simpson's mission is to provide actionable, inclusive solutions that help children thrive at home and school.

Close Up Radio recently featured Alana Simpson, author and founder of Spectrum Protection LLC, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday March 26th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







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