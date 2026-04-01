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Denmark Launches Lawsuit Against Meta Over Child Mental Health Risks
(MENAFN) A Dutch advocacy organization has taken legal action against Meta in Denmark, accusing the tech giant of harming children’s mental well-being through its social media platforms.
The nonprofit, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), filed the lawsuit in Copenhagen City Court, arguing that Facebook and Instagram are intentionally engineered to foster dependency among younger users. According to a report by media, the group claims these platforms exploit minors’ psychological vulnerabilities.
Somi is demanding compensation of 25,000 Danish kroner (approximately $3,600) for each child affected.
Central to the case are platform features such as algorithm-based content recommendations, endless scrolling, and mechanisms designed to trigger “fear of missing out.” The lawsuit argues these elements are linked to rising rates of depression, anxiety, sleep disruption, and declining school performance among children.
The organization further alleges that Meta was aware of these potential harms, citing internal findings as well as repeated warnings from specialists and policymakers.
In addition to financial damages, the lawsuit urges the court to determine that Meta breached both Danish and broader European regulations. It also calls for sweeping changes, including removing or redesigning harmful features, enforcing stricter age verification measures, and halting the monetization of minors’ data.
Meta has yet to issue a response to the claims. Meanwhile, Somi has launched comparable legal challenges in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, reflecting escalating scrutiny over the effects of social media on young users’ mental health.
The nonprofit, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), filed the lawsuit in Copenhagen City Court, arguing that Facebook and Instagram are intentionally engineered to foster dependency among younger users. According to a report by media, the group claims these platforms exploit minors’ psychological vulnerabilities.
Somi is demanding compensation of 25,000 Danish kroner (approximately $3,600) for each child affected.
Central to the case are platform features such as algorithm-based content recommendations, endless scrolling, and mechanisms designed to trigger “fear of missing out.” The lawsuit argues these elements are linked to rising rates of depression, anxiety, sleep disruption, and declining school performance among children.
The organization further alleges that Meta was aware of these potential harms, citing internal findings as well as repeated warnings from specialists and policymakers.
In addition to financial damages, the lawsuit urges the court to determine that Meta breached both Danish and broader European regulations. It also calls for sweeping changes, including removing or redesigning harmful features, enforcing stricter age verification measures, and halting the monetization of minors’ data.
Meta has yet to issue a response to the claims. Meanwhile, Somi has launched comparable legal challenges in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, reflecting escalating scrutiny over the effects of social media on young users’ mental health.
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