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Commercial Flights Resume in Somalia’s South West State

Commercial Flights Resume in Somalia’s South West State


2026-04-01 08:58:49
(MENAFN) Commercial air travel to Somalia’s South West state restarted Tuesday following a nearly two-week suspension that began on March 18, according to reports.

The resumption followed the recent takeover of the state’s administrative capital, Baidoa, by Somali federal forces. A commercial flight carrying presidential guards arrived at Baidoa’s Shati Gaduud airport early Tuesday, preceding the arrival of a senior delegation led by the Speaker of the Somali Parliament, Aadan Madobe. Federal authorities are set to oversee a new political transition after the federal forces’ control of the capital, which led to the resignation of state president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, as stated by reports.

Adan Maalim Ibrahim, a local air travel agent in Baidoa, noted that bookings had opened the night before and that operations at the city’s airport, one of Somalia’s busiest, had resumed.

The suspension of commercial flights had been implemented amid tensions between the state and federal government over Laftagareen’s mandate and ongoing constitutional reforms, with exceptions only made for UN and African Union humanitarian flights, according to reports.

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