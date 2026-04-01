MBRSG Launches 'Government Leadership Programme On The Path Of Mohammed Bin Rashid' To Shape The Future Of Government Work

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the 'Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid', an applied leadership initiative designed to empower national talent and cultivate a new generation of government leaders capable of driving transformation with confidence and efficiency.

The new programme underlines MBRSG's continued commitment to advancing government performance and empowering future-ready leaders. It is grounded in the leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and his approach to governance, administration, and innovation.

The initiative draws on the themes of the book 'The Path of Leadership – Following the Footsteps of Mohammed bin Rashid' by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, translating its insights into a comprehensive, practice-oriented learning experience that enhances leadership capabilities and strengthens the readiness of national leaders to sustain the UAE's trajectory of government excellence.

Designed for department directors across federal and local government entities, as well as mid-level and emerging leaders, the programme focuses on arming participants with contemporary leadership knowledge and tools. It enables them to make informed decisions, lead organisational change, and enhance government performance, while also exposing them to global best practices in leadership, management, and the effective use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), in public sector operations.

The programme's structure is anchored in the leadership model presented in H.E. Al Marri's book, which offers a practical framework for understanding leadership as a responsibility centred around impact creation and sustainable results. It translates the book's 10 key milestones into a comprehensive leadership development journey starting with self-development and strengthening core leadership values, progressing through team empowerment and institutional culture-building, and culminating in delivering impactful outcomes to enhance government performance.

Commenting on the programme, H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said:“The 'Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid' reflects our vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to develop government leaders who can draw inspiration from the ambition and achievements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and translate leadership values into practical applications in the public sector. With this programme, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive, practice-based learning experience that prepares participants to assume influential leadership roles, accelerate government transformation, and foster a culture of innovation and results-driven performance.”

“Transforming the insights drawn from the book 'The Path of Leadership – Following the Footsteps of Mohammed bin Rashid' into an applied training programme reflects the School's commitment to bridging theory and practice, while advancing an Emirati leadership model capable of competing globally,” H.E. Al Marri noted.“The stages ahead necessitate leaders with a clear vision, profound values, and ability to anticipate the future and create opportunities.”

His Excellency affirmed that MBRSG continues to ensure the sustainability of its top-quality programmes and develop its leadership cadres, led by a firm belief that the UAE's development journey is proceeding steadily, driven by a forward-looking vision capable of overcoming current challenges.“The continued production of knowledge and training by national institutions reflects the efficiency of the Emirati model in balancing strategic ambitions and external changes, embodying an approach that is deeply rooted in turning challenges into opportunities for innovation,” H.E. Al Marri explained, noting that this, in turn, enhances the UAE's position as a global centre for shaping future policies and reinforcing the knowledge-based economy.

The five-day programme is structured around integrated learning modules that combine academic instruction with practical application. It includes executive training, leadership coaching sessions, and an intensive practical boot camp designed to test leadership strategies in simulated environments reflecting real government challenges.

The boot camp focuses on developing skills in leading individuals and teams, decision-making, articulating shared visions, and building trust-based working relationships grounded in respect, empowerment, and results. This is delivered through hands-on experiences and scenario-based simulations supported by artificial intelligence tools, which serves to enhance participants' readiness to lead change and deliver tangible impact.

The 'Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid' also includes a 90-day workplace application phase, designed to ensure that acquired knowledge is translated into measurable outcomes that support the strategic objectives of government entities.

Launching the programme reflects the pioneering role that the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government plays as a national hub for knowledge and capacity building in public administration and public policy. It embodies the School's vision to develop leadership models rooted in Emirati identity while aligning with national priorities to modernise government work and accelerate institutional transformation, which, in turn, supports the UAE leadership's aspirations to strengthen government leadership globally and build agile institutions capable of navigating rapid developments.