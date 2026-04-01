Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy, China's Economic Fund Discuss Co-Op Prospects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy and a delegation from the China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund (CEF) and China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd (Energy China) discussed potential collaboration on joint projects, Trend reports via the Kazakh company.

The sides also discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov and CEO of CEF Chen Zhuo highlighted the high level of engagement between the sides and expressed interest in developing the partnership further, including through new energy and infrastructure projects.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue joint work and explore promising areas for cooperation.

The China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund (CEF) is a state investment fund of China, established with the participation of key national financial institutions. The fund serves as a tool for the Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects across Eurasian countries.