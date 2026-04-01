Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy, China's Economic Fund Discuss Co-Op Prospects
The sides also discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov and CEO of CEF Chen Zhuo highlighted the high level of engagement between the sides and expressed interest in developing the partnership further, including through new energy and infrastructure projects.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue joint work and explore promising areas for cooperation.
The China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund (CEF) is a state investment fund of China, established with the participation of key national financial institutions. The fund serves as a tool for the Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects across Eurasian countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment