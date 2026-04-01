Scouting America Announces Second Annual National“Scouting for Clean Waterways” Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, TX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– Scouting America today announced the launch of the second annual national Scouting for Clean Waterways initiative, a coordinated effort uniting Scouts, families, and volunteers across the country to protect and restore local waterways through hands-on conservation projects.

In partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program, and CleanHub, the Scouting for Clean Waterways initiative will build on the strong momentum of last year's inaugural effort. The 2026 initiative will once again mobilize communities nationwide to remove litter and debris from rivers, lakes, shorelines, and wetlands while raising awareness about the importance of clean water for people, wildlife, and future generations.

“Scouting for Clean Waterways reflects the heart of Scouting – service, stewardship, and leadership,” said Roger Krone, president & CEO of Scouting America.“This initiative empowers young people to take meaningful action today while building a lifelong commitment to protecting our planet.”

Scouting for Clean Waterways is a natural fit within the Scouting America Impact 365 program. By mobilizing Scouts to monitor, protect, and restore local waterways, the initiative advances Impact 365's focus on sustained environmental stewardship, hands‐on learning, and civic responsibility. Participants build practical skills while generating real data and visible improvements in water quality, reinforcing the program's goal of creating continuous, everyday impact. In this way, Scouting for Clean Waterways exemplifies how Impact 365 turns long‐term commitment into meaningful outcomes for communities and the environment.

During the 2025 initiative, over 127,000 participants took part in Scouting for Clean Waterways projects nationwide, collecting an impressive 184,232 pounds of trash, including 54,031 pounds of plastic, from local waterways and surrounding areas. The collective impact demonstrated the power of youth-led service and community engagement in addressing environmental challenges at a local level.

The global environmental impact of the program, with support from CleanHub, was 238,263 pounds of trash collected. This year, CleanHub has once again pledged to match every pound of plastic collected, up to 100,000 pounds, by removing an equivalent amount from critical global pollution hotspots. To learn more about CleanHub's mission and be part of the solution to plastic pollution, visit CleanHub.

Scouting America encourages Scout units of all ages, alumni, families, and community members to participate and help make this year's initiative even more impactful.

For more information on Scouting for Clean Waterways and how to get involved, visit .

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be“Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently almost one million youth are served by 500,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit .

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Scouting America Announces Second Annual National“Scouting for Clean Waterways” Initiative Scouting America Announces Second Annual National“Scouting for Clean Waterways” Initiative

CONTACT: Gordon Shattles Scouting America 972-580-2119...