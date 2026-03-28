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Jordan Reports Three Missiles Hit Its Territory Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Jordan reported on Friday that three missiles impacted its territory within the past 24 hours amid ongoing regional hostilities connected to the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.
As stated by reports, air defense units successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles, while a third landed in eastern Jordan. Additionally, teams responded to four separate incidents involving falling debris and projectiles during the same period, according to a spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate, as cited by the state-run Petra news agency.
No casualties were reported, though minor material damage occurred, the spokesperson said.
The incidents come amid continued regional escalation following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei.
According to reports, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring nations such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, causing casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, air defense units successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles, while a third landed in eastern Jordan. Additionally, teams responded to four separate incidents involving falling debris and projectiles during the same period, according to a spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate, as cited by the state-run Petra news agency.
No casualties were reported, though minor material damage occurred, the spokesperson said.
The incidents come amid continued regional escalation following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei.
According to reports, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring nations such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, causing casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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