Delhi Police Arrests Two Shooters Of Himanshu Bhau Gang In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two shooters belonging to the Himanshu Bhau gang from Maharashtra. Both accused were also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and had been involved in a series of brazen criminal activities across Delhi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lakshya and Neeraj. According to police officials, both were actively involved in multiple criminal incidents, including an extortion-related firing case in Delhi. The firing was allegedly carried out at the behest of gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is currently based in the United States.

The Delhi Police had been tracking the movements of the two shooters for a considerable period. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each had been announced for information leading to their arrest. Officials confirmed that the accused were apprehended in Maharashtra after sustained surveillance and coordinated efforts by the Special Cell.

Apart from their involvement in crimes in Delhi, both Lakshya and Neeraj are also linked to a major murder case in Haryana. Police sources stated that their arrest marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal syndicates operating across state lines and from abroad.

The Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to cracking down on gangs that orchestrate crimes within the country while operating from foreign locations. Officials issued a stern warning to such networks, stating that no criminal would be able to evade the reach of law enforcement agencies.

This is not the first instance of action against members of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Earlier, two sharpshooters associated with the same gang were apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. On the night of January 22–23, an encounter took place on Dichau Kalan Road near Hirankundna in Haryana, leading to the arrest of Vicky alias 'Mowgli' and his associate Chander Bhan.

Both were wanted in several serious cases, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion. The Haryana Police had also announced rewards for their capture.