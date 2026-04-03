MOI Stresses Adherence To Child Safety Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) advised parents and guardians to adhere to child safety guidelines and protect children from risks to ensure their safety.

In a post shared on social media, the ministry stated that children should be supervised while in swimming pools to prevent drowning.

The ministry also warned against children under the age of 10 sitting in front seats of vehicles, leaving them unattended inside vehicles and the need to monitor them in play and entertainment areas.

It further advised children be handled with calm and awareness during emergencies, and encouraged parents to select electronic games appropriate for their age.

MOI said adherence to these guidelines contributes to reducing risks and ensuring a safer environment for children.