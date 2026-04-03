Greece Announces Government Reshuffle
Athens: Greece on Friday staged a government reshuffle after three cabinet members resigned amid a burgeoning EU farm subsidy scandal that has piled pressure on the country's conservative government.
The changes include a former European Commission vice president, Margaritis Schinas, being named the new agriculture minister, according to government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, in a televised statement.
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