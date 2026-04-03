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Greece Announces Government Reshuffle

Greece Announces Government Reshuffle


2026-04-03 07:13:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: Greece on Friday staged a government reshuffle after three cabinet members resigned amid a burgeoning EU farm subsidy scandal that has piled pressure on the country's conservative government.

The changes include a former European Commission vice president, Margaritis Schinas, being named the new agriculture minister, according to government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, in a televised statement.

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The Peninsula

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