India, South Korea Ink Pact To Boost Shipbuilding Skills, Maritime Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a move aimed at strengthening India's maritime capabilities, the government said on Friday it has signed an agreement with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for a skill development project in the shipbuilding sector.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said that the government signed a 'Plan of Implementation' with KOICA on April 2. The agreement is aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and seeks to position shipbuilding as a key driver of India's economic growth and global maritime presence, the ministry added.

The project focuses on developing strategies and building a strong foundation of skilled professionals for India's shipbuilding and marine sectors.

Under the collaboration, KOICA, along with the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training and other stakeholders, will undertake detailed research on India's shipbuilding and marine engineering industries.

This will include workforce mapping, assessment of skill gaps, and preparation of a comprehensive roadmap for human resource development in the sector.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the partnership marks an important step towards building a globally competitive shipbuilding ecosystem in India.

He said the initiative will help create a skilled and technology-driven workforce, strengthen institutional capacity, and generate employment opportunities, particularly for youth.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is transforming its maritime sector into a key driver of economic growth and strategic strength,” the minister said.

He added that by leveraging the Republic of Korea's advanced expertise and aligning it with national priorities under Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the initiative will equip the workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global maritime landscape.

“This initiative will strengthen institutional capacity, foster innovation, and generate high-quality employment opportunities, particularly for our youth. It reaffirms our commitment to building an Atmanirbhar maritime sector that is resilient, future-oriented and globally respected,” he said.

As part of the project, bilateral workshops on workforce development will be held in India and South Korea, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and academic experts to share best practices.

The collaboration is expected to enhance India's shipbuilding and marine sectors by leveraging South Korea's technological expertise, while also supporting the development of structured training programmes.

In addition, discussions are in the final stages to set up a Shipbuilding Workforce Development and Technology Cooperation Center in India to provide industry-oriented vocational training and improve technical capabilities.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards making India a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime services, while promoting capacity building and international cooperation.