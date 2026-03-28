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National Guard Intercepts Six Drones in Secured Areas of Kuwait
(MENAFN) Authorities in Kuwait announced on Saturday that six unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down within a 24-hour period in zones under National Guard protection.
In a statement shared via X, the platform owned by X, official spokesperson Jad’an Fadel confirmed that the Task Force “successfully shot down six drones in the past 24 hours in areas under its responsibility for securing.”
According to reports, these actions are part of broader measures aimed at strengthening defenses and safeguarding critical infrastructure. He noted that the operations are intended “to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter any potential threats.”
Fadel also called on residents to follow official directives, stating that authorities urge the public “to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.”
He further emphasized that the National Guard, working alongside military, police, and fire units, remains “fully prepared to address any threats and resolutely confront anything that aims to destabilize the country’s security.”
The statement underscored that these efforts are focused on ensuring “the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability,” while also protecting key national resources and interests.
No additional information was released regarding the drones’ origin or whether any damage resulted from the incidents.
As stated by reports, the developments come amid ongoing regional escalation. For nearly a month, the United States and Israel have conducted airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
In a statement shared via X, the platform owned by X, official spokesperson Jad’an Fadel confirmed that the Task Force “successfully shot down six drones in the past 24 hours in areas under its responsibility for securing.”
According to reports, these actions are part of broader measures aimed at strengthening defenses and safeguarding critical infrastructure. He noted that the operations are intended “to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter any potential threats.”
Fadel also called on residents to follow official directives, stating that authorities urge the public “to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.”
He further emphasized that the National Guard, working alongside military, police, and fire units, remains “fully prepared to address any threats and resolutely confront anything that aims to destabilize the country’s security.”
The statement underscored that these efforts are focused on ensuring “the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability,” while also protecting key national resources and interests.
No additional information was released regarding the drones’ origin or whether any damage resulted from the incidents.
As stated by reports, the developments come amid ongoing regional escalation. For nearly a month, the United States and Israel have conducted airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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