Ripple Says Stablecoins Will Drive Enterprise Crypto Adoption

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse framed stablecoins as the crypto sector's potential“ChatGPT moment” for enterprise payments, arguing that faster, more efficient settlements could accelerate real-world adoption among large corporations. In an interview with FOX Business on Friday, he said boards of directors and chief financial officers at Fortune 500 and Fortune 2000 companies are already asking treasurers how stablecoins could fit into their operations, signaling a shift from experimentation to formal strategy.

Garlinghouse described the move as an“unlock” for corporate finance, arguing that giving treasurers a credible on-chain settlement option could accelerate the broader adoption of blockchain-enabled services. He suggested stablecoins could serve as an entry point to a wider ecosystem of digital-asset tools used by enterprises, beyond just payments.

Bloomberg Intelligence has projected that stablecoin payment flows could grow at roughly an 80% compound annual rate to about $56.6 trillion by 2030, underscoring the potential scale if regulation and infrastructure align with demand.

Garlinghouse also highlighted the sheer volumes already moving through stablecoins. He noted that last year stablecoins processed more than $33 trillion in trading volume, with nearly 90% of that activity coming from Tether's USDt (USDT) and Circle 's USDC, illustrating the current concentration of liquidity in a small handful of assets.

Ripple 's foray into the stablecoin space includes RLUSD, a competitor stablecoin launched in December 2024. CoinGecko data shows RLUSD stands as the 10th-largest stablecoin by market cap, with about $1.4 billion in circulation.

Beyond stablecoins themselves, Garlinghouse highlighted Ripple's broader push to bolster payments infrastructure through strategic acquisitions. The company bought Hidden Road, an institutional-focused prime brokerage, for $1.25 billion and GTreasury, a corporate treasury platform, for $1 billion. He said the acquisitions have helped Ripple enter a“record quarter” and that the firm has been“on a tear” since closing these deals.

Enterprises are increasingly viewing stablecoins as a payments enabler, with senior executives pressing treasurers to outline deployment plans. Global stablecoin trading volume last year exceeded $33 trillion, with about 90% concentrated in USDT and USDC, underscoring existing liquidity leadership. Ripple operates RLUSD, launched in December 2024, now ranking 10th among stablecoins by market cap at roughly $1.4 billion (per CoinGecko). Ripple's acquisitions of Hidden Road ($1.25 billion) and GTreasury ($1 billion) are positioned to bolster enterprise payments and treasury management capabilities. Regulatory context matters: the CLARITY Act could accelerate crypto adoption if enacted, but policymakers must avoid weaponizing policy for political ends, according to Garlinghouse. Bloomberg Intelligence foresees stablecoin flows reaching $56.6 trillion by 2030, highlighting the potential scale of enterprise demand.

Key takeawaysStablecoins as a corporate catalyst

The conversation around stablecoins increasingly centers on real-world corporate utility. Garlinghouse framed the narrative around a critical shift: boards and CFOs are evaluating how stablecoins could streamline treasury operations, enable faster cross-border settlements, and unlock a broader set of blockchain-based services for their organizations. In this view, stablecoins are less about speculative trading and more about providing a practical, on-chain settlement layer that can integrate with existing financial workflows.

The enterprise lens also emphasizes risk management and liquidity considerations. Real-time settlements and improved cash visibility could reduce foreign exchange exposure and nested settlement delays that plague traditional cross-border payments. While these advantages exist in theory, they hinge on reliable rails, robust custody, compliance, and interoperability with conventional banking rails-a set of criteria Ripple has sought to address through its product suite and partnerships.

Ripple's push to enterprise infrastructure

RLUSD represents Ripple's commitment to building a native stablecoin option within its payments ecosystem. Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has quickly become a test case for how corporate users might leverage stablecoins to settle obligations on Ripple's rails. According to CoinGecko, RLUSD ranks among stablecoins with a $1.4 billion market cap, placing it in the top tier of on-chain stablecoins by liquidity and size.

Concurrently, Ripple's strategic acquisitions broaden the toolkit available to enterprises. Hidden Road provides institutional-grade prime brokerage capabilities, potentially easing access to liquidity and trading infrastructure for large clients. GTreasury, a corporate treasury management platform, adds cross-functional treasury tools, enabling better visibility and control over digital-asset holdings within corporate finance operations. Garlinghouse said these acquisitions have strengthened Ripple's trajectory, contributing to what he described as a“record quarter.”

Taken together, the RLUSD initiative and the strengthened payments backbone position Ripple to offer a more complete enterprise solution: on-chain settlement via stablecoins, coupled with governance, liquidity, and treasury management tools designed for large organizations. For investors and users watching adoption curves, the question is how quickly these capabilities translate into tangible enterprise uptake and steady revenue streams for Ripple and its partners.

Regulatory context and market outlook

The regulatory backdrop remains a pivotal variable in the trajectory of stablecoins and enterprise crypto adoption. Garlinghouse emphasized the potential impact of market-structure legislation such as the CLARITY Act, arguing that Congress could push the sector forward if crafted with clarity and sound policy. He warned against policymakers weaponizing regulation for political ends and urged a measured approach that protects the United States' competitive standing while fostering innovation.

The broader market context underscores why this regulatory moment matters. The ongoing debate around stablecoin disclosures, reserve standards, and liquidity requirements will influence whether corporate treasuries view stablecoins as a reliable part of their long-term liquidity strategy. As policymakers weigh risk controls and consumer protections, the ability for enterprises to adopt stablecoins at scale will hinge on clear, consistent rules and interoperable infrastructure that can withstand institutional scrutiny.

Looking ahead, the market will be watching how the CLARITY Act progresses through Congress and how Ripple, RLUSD, and related infrastructure adapt to any regulatory requirements. The combination of a strong enterprise narrative, improving payments infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory framework could accelerate corporate engagement with stablecoins, while lingering ambiguities or policy missteps could slow momentum.

Ultimately, the next phase of enterprise crypto adoption will hinge on demonstrated use cases, governance reliability, and the ability to deliver on real-world efficiency gains. For investors and builders, the key watch points are enterprise interest in RLUSD and Ripple's broader treasury-management story, regulatory developments around stablecoins, and the degree to which large corporations actually embed stablecoins into their treasury operations and payment workflows.

As policymakers deliberate and corporates experiment, the landscape will reveal whether this era's“ChatGPT moment” translates into durable, enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure and a measurable shift in how businesses move value across borders.

Watch for updates on CLARITY Act progress, RLUSD adoption by enterprises, and any new milestones from Ripple's expanding payments ecosystem in the coming quarters.

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