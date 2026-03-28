Robert Massimi Debunks 5 Myths About Business And The Arts

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Robert Massimi of Saddle River, NJRobert Massimi of Saddle River, NJ, shares practical insights to challenge common misconceptions across business, strategy, and theater.

Robert Massimi, CEO of RM Global Advisors and a longtime theater producer and critic, is speaking out on five common myths that continue to mislead people in business and the arts. Drawing from decades of experience in transportation, global advisory, and Broadway production, Massimi offers clear, practical guidance to help individuals think more critically and act with intention.

“People often follow ideas that sound right but don't hold up in practice,” says Massimi.“You have to look at what actually works.”

Myth #1: You Need to Stick to One Career Path

Why people believe it: Many are taught that success comes from staying in one field and climbing steadily.

The reality: Career paths are often non-linear. Massimi moved from transportation to advisory work while also producing theater.

Fact: Studies show professionals now change careers multiple times over their lives.

Practical tip: Focus on transferable skills. Identify one skill you use often and apply it in a new area this month.

“I didn't plan every step,” says Massimi.“I followed opportunities where I could apply what I knew.”

Myth #2: Creative Work and Business Don't Mix

Why people believe it: Business is seen as analytical, while the arts are viewed as purely creative.

The reality: Both require planning, execution, and decision-making. Producing 14 shows required the same structure as running a company.

Fact: Creative industries generate billions annually and rely heavily on business strategy.

Practical tip: Treat creative projects like business projects. Set timelines, budgets, and clear goals.

“Theater and business are closer than people think,” Massimi explains.“Both depend on execution.”

Myth #3: Success Comes From Big Breaks

Why people believe it: The media often highlights sudden success stories.

The reality: Most success comes from steady work over time. Massimi's career spans decades across industries.

Fact: Long-term consistency is a key factor in career growth, according to workforce studies.

Practical tip: Set one small, repeatable action you can do weekly to move forward.

“People focus on moments,” he says.“But it's the work between those moments that matters.”

Myth #4: Education Ends After School

Why people believe it: Formal education is often seen as the final stage of learning.

The reality: Learning continues through experience, reading, and new challenges. Massimi pursued multiple degrees and continued evolving his career.

Fact: Lifelong learning is linked to higher career adaptability.

Practical tip: Spend 20 minutes a day reading or learning something related to your field.

“You don't stop learning when school ends,” says Massimi.“You just change how you learn.”

Myth #5: Leadership Is About Titles

Why people believe it: Titles are often associated with authority and success.

The reality: Leadership is demonstrated through action, responsibility, and consistency. Massimi has led through both formal roles and board service.

Fact: Effective leadership is often tied to behavior, not position.

Practical tip: Take the initiative on one task this week without being asked.

“Leadership shows in what you do, not what your title says,” he notes.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Focus on consistent action. Careers, businesses, and creative work all move forward through steady effort, not assumptions or shortcuts.

Call to Action

Readers are encouraged to share this list with others who may benefit and to try at least one of the practical tips today. Small changes in thinking and action can lead to meaningful progress over time.

About Robert Massimi

Robert Massimi is the CEO of RM Global Advisors, based in Saddle River, New Jersey. His career spans transportation, global advisory, and freight brokerage. He has also produced 14 shows on and off Broadway and serves as Chief Drama Critic for multiple publications. Massimi is active in several arts and educational organizations and has served on multiple boards.