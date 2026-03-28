Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Executive Bureau Of Arab Social Affairs Ministers Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the extraordinary session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, held yesterday via video conference, to discuss developments in the social and humanitarian situation in Palestine and Lebanon amid escalating developments and inhumane practices by the Israeli entity.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al-Thani (pictured), as part of the country's commitment to supporting joint Arab action and enhancing coordination on priority social and humanitarian issues, as well as its continued support for Arab initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable social development and strengthening solidarity among Arab states.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chair of the Executive Bureau, Maya Morsy, with the participation of ministers and heads of delegations.

Participants reviewed the latest social and humanitarian developments in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the urgent needs of affected groups. They discussed ways to enhance joint Arab coordination to support humanitarian and social efforts. Following the meeting, the Executive Bureau issued several decisions aimed at providing the necessary support to Palestine and Lebanon, and tasked the League of Arab States General Secretariat, in its capacity as the technical secretariat of the council, to coordinate with Egypt, as Chair of the Executive Bureau, to take the necessary measures to implement these decisions and contribute to improving social conditions in both countries.

The bureau also commended the efforts of Arab states in providing various forms of social and humanitarian support, stressing the significance of continued joint action to address current challenges.