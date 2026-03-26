APO Group Takes Gold At 2026 SABRE Awards Second Consecutive Win Across Different Clients And Sectors

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 26, 2026/APO Group/ --

APO Group ( ), the pan-African communications consultancy integrating advisory, execution, and proprietary news distribution, has won gold in the Northern Africa category at the 2026 Africa SABRE Awards for its campaign, GITEX Africa Morocco 2025: A Media-Fuelled Journey for Tech Excellence.

Delivered for GITEX Africa, the campaign generated more than 3,600 media clippings across African and global outlets, positioning the event as the continent's leading technology and startup platform, while reinforcing Morocco's emerging status as a regional technology hub.

APO Group was a finalist in two additional categories for campaigns delivered for international organisations operating across Africa:

The Africa Flag 2025 Tournament: Raising the Game in Cairo – National Football League (Media Relations category) Broadcasting Greatness: Elevating African Hoops and Culture at BAL 2025 – Basketball Africa League (BAL) (Media, Arts & Entertainment category)

The SABRE Awards recognise excellence in branding, reputation management, and engagement across the global communications industry. This latest accolade adds to APO Group's growing record at these prestigious awards, following its win in 2025 for a campaign delivered for Canon Central and North Africa, as well as multiple finalist placements for campaigns supporting leading institutions such as GITEX Africa, Africa's Business Heroes, and the Global Africa Business Initiative.

“Being honoured at the SABRE Awards is particularly meaningful because it reflects the impact of communication designed specifically for how African markets work,” said Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer at APO Group.“Successful pan-African campaigns combine strategic planning and strong local execution, together with a clear understanding of how different markets, media environments, and audiences connect with a story. It's about designing communications that deliver measurable outcomes and help organisations engage effectively and confidently across Africa's diverse media landscape.”

In addition to its SABRE Awards success, APO Group has received multiple major industry honours over the past year, including Gold and Bronze at the Davos Communications Awards for excellence in strategic communications and campaign execution. The company was also named Africa's Leading PR Agency – 2025 by Brands Review Magazine and Best Public Relations & Media Consultancy Agency of the Year – 2025 by World Business Outlook across 54 African countries, APO Group provides communications advisory services, public relations, and media distribution through its proprietary newswire, Africa Newsroom, which places content on more than 250 Africa-focused news platforms worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

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About APO Group:

APO Group guarantees visibility across all 54 African markets through one integrated PR and communications model. Combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, crisis and reputation management, and proprietary press distribution through its owned Africa Newsroom newswire, APO Group operates as Africa's only fully integrated communications infrastructure.

Its platform secures placement on 250+ Africa-focused news sites and connects organisations directly with journalists, analysts, investors, and policymakers worldwide. Operating continent-wide, APO Group delivers the scale, consistency, and control required to shape reputation across Africa.

Recognised internationally for excellence in PR and media strategy, including SABRE Awards and Davos Communications Awards, APO Group supports organisations driving growth and influence across the continent.