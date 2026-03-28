Putting Care Back Into Insurance Through Better Access

From pet relocations to rising costs, gaps in coverage are pushing the UAE to rethink how protection is accessed and understood

Published: Fri 27 Mar 2026, 12:12 PM

Recent developments across the Middle East have forced many residents to make difficult and often sudden decisions about travel, relocation, and personal arrangements. Amid these changes, one unexpected issue has come into focus: pets.

Animal shelters across the UAE have reported a growing number of animals requiring temporary care as some residents depart on short notice and face complex travel requirements for relocating their pets. In response, shelters, volunteers and community organisations have stepped up to ensure these animals remain safe and cared for.

However, this situation has highlighted a difficult reality. Many pet owners care deeply about their animals but discover too late that they are not fully prepared for the practical challenges of relocation or emergency travel.

This example shows that most people don't think about insurance until they need it. A medical emergency or an unexpected disruption suddenly brings attention to the details of coverage, often at a time when no changes to the existing policy can be made.

It is in these moments of urgency and uncertainty that gaps in protection become clear. They highlight the difference between the risks people face and the protection they actually have in place. This is what the insurance industry refers to as the protection gap. Closing this gap requires more than simply offering policies.

The UAE is now home to more than two million pets and around 1.5 million pet owners, reflecting how animals have increasingly become part of households across the country. Pet ownership has grown by more than 30 per cent since the pandemic, driven largely by young professionals and families seeking companionship.

As ownership increases, so does the financial responsibility that comes with it. Pet owners in the UAE collectively spend around Dh3.5 billion annually on veterinary services, reflecting both the growing number of animals and rising expectations around healthcare. Even routine veterinary consultations can cost around Dh300 per visit, while specialised treatments or emergency procedures can cost significantly more.

Despite these realities, insurance adoption remains relatively limited. Estimates suggest only around 5 per cent of pets in the UAE are currently insured, leaving many families exposed to unexpected veterinary costs.

This discrepancy is often driven by friction in the process itself, where comparing policies and understanding coverage can be time consuming and unclear.

Making protection easier to access

As a result, improving access has become an important focus for the industry. Digital platforms are increasingly reducing the friction traditionally associated with comparing policies, understanding coverage and purchasing protection. Platforms like Shory allow customers to compare and purchase insurance products across categories including car, home, health and pet insurance through a fully digital interface.

This ease of access is also shaping customer behaviour, with platform trends showing a steady rise in demand for pet insurance as more owners look to manage veterinary costs and prepare for unexpected situations.

Recent geopolitical events have also highlighted that protection is not limited to financial coverage alone. When animal shelters across the UAE began experiencing increased demand, volunteers, veterinarians, community organisations and businesses responded quickly to help ensure animals continued to receive care.

Recognising the role businesses can play in supporting the communities they serve, Shory committed Dh100,000 in financial support to local animal shelters. The initiative has so far supported organizations including Six Hounds and Co., Salam Animal Welfare, RAK Animal Welfare Centre, Animals and Us and Masters of Cat Management, helping them continue providing food, veterinary support and temporary accommodation for animals currently under their protection. The initiative also encourages other shelters facing similar pressures to reach out for support via @getshory on Instagram. Actions like these highlight that protection is not only about financial coverage, but also about the role organisations can play in supporting resilience at a community level. They also reinforce an important point: protection cannot be reactive alone.

Insurance should not only respond when something goes wrong, but also play a role in reducing risk before it happens. For example, helping drivers maintain their vehicles reduces the likelihood of breakdowns and accidents. Encouraging regular veterinary check-ups helps pet owners manage their animals' health before problems escalate.

In other words, insurance should support the broader ecosystem that keeps people, pets, and communities safe.

Selling a policy is only one part of that system. Ensuring the services around that policy function well is what ultimately determines whether customers feel protected.

Periods of uncertainty highlight how interconnected this system of support is. Shelters, volunteers, veterinarians, businesses and residents all contribute to ensuring that people and animals receive support when circumstances change unexpectedly.

Insurance is only one part of that network.

But as the industry evolves, the opportunity lies in closing the protection gap by making coverage easier to access, strengthening community partnerships and recognising that protection ultimately begins with care.

Because when unexpected moments arrive, protection should not be difficult to find. It should already be there.