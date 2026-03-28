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Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf Region

Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf Region


2026-03-28 12:43:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio, during his visit to the country meeting reviewed the latest regional security developments and discussed avenues for defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

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Gulf Times

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