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Cote D'ivoire Vice-President Meets Qatar Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice-President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Tiemoko Meyliet Kone has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Abidjan Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries.
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