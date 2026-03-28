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Cote D'ivoire Vice-President Meets Qatar Ambassador

Cote D'ivoire Vice-President Meets Qatar Ambassador


2026-03-28 12:43:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice-President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Tiemoko Meyliet Kone has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Abidjan Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries.

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Gulf Times

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