India Approves Updated NDC Targets For 203135, Raises Climate Ambition

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved India's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031–2035, marking a significant step in strengthening the country's climate commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

The revised NDC aligns with India's long-term vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and focuses on integrating sustainability, climate resilience, and inclusive development into economic growth.

The government emphasised that the updated targets build on earlier commitments, many of which have already been achieved ahead of schedule.



Higher Targets Backed by Early Achievements

India has enhanced its emissions intensity reduction target to 47 percent by 2035, compared to a 36 percent reduction achieved between 2005 and 2020.



The country has also raised its ambition for non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity to 60 percent by 2035, after already reaching over 52 percent as of February 2026, well ahead of its earlier 2030 target.



In addition, India has increased its carbon sink goal to 3.5-4.0 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035. The government noted that 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent had already been achieved by 2021, supported by afforestation and ecosystem restoration initiatives.



Focus on Clean Energy and Green Growth

The updated climate strategy places strong emphasis on scaling renewable energy, expanding green energy corridors, promoting cleaner manufacturing, and deploying emerging technologies such as green hydrogen and battery storage systems.



Key government initiatives include the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and solar-focused programmes aimed at accelerating the energy transition.



India is also strengthening international collaboration through platforms such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Biofuel Alliance.



Adaptation and Resilience Measures

Beyond mitigation, the NDC framework prioritises climate adaptation. Key measures include coastal protection through mangrove restoration, early warning systems for extreme weather events, glacier monitoring in Himalayan regions, and implementation of heat action plans across states.



These efforts are being implemented under the National Action Plan on Climate Change and State Action Plans, ensuring a coordinated approach across sectors such as agriculture, water, urban development, and disaster management.



People-Centric and Inclusive Approach

The government highlighted the role of citizen participation through initiatives such as the 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)' movement, aimed at promoting sustainable consumption patterns. Programmes like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' are also encouraging community-led climate action.



The updated NDC has been developed through extensive consultations led by NITI Aayog, involving central ministries, industry bodies, experts, and civil society organisations, ensuring alignment with national priorities, energy security, and developmental needs.



The Cabinet's approval of the updated NDC reinforces India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, while positioning the country as a key global player in climate action and sustainable development.



(KNN Bureau)