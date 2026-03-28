Techmediabreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Reports 2025 Results, Expands Defense Sector Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) reported full-year 2025 results highlighted by a 12.3% increase in revenue to approximately $1.05 million, driven by growing demand for its defense-focused solutions, including multiple purchase orders for its DefendAir counter-UAS platform from Israeli defense entities. The company strengthened its financial position with approximately $4.2 million in cash at year-end and an additional $7.5 million raised in 2026, while reducing net loss by 51% year over year and advancing global commercialization through regulatory approvals, strategic partnerships and expanded distribution across Europe and India.

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About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

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