Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Expands Ionic Clay Rare Earth Footprint In Brazil

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.

Brazil reportedly holds the world's second-largest, rare-earth reserves at 21 million metric tons. Canamera Energy Metals is advancing its exploration efforts in Brazil. The company's work at Turvolândia highlights the scale potential of its project.

Brazil is increasingly emerging as a focal point in the global search for rare earth elements, offering significant geological potential that remains underexplored compared to dominant producers such as China. As countries seek to diversify supply chains for these critical materials, companies such as Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) are positioning themselves to capitalize on Brazil's untapped resources. Recent results from the company's Turvolândia project highlight promising rare earth mineralization and underscore its strategy of advancing exploration in one of the world's most prospective but underdeveloped regions for these essential elements.

The growing attention on Brazil reflects broader dynamics in the rare earth sector. Rare earth elements are critical components in a wide range of technologies, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, defense systems and consumer electronics. Despite their importance, global supply remains highly...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/EMETF

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities on its projects; the anticipated timing and completion of the earn-in milestones under the Option Agreement; the Company's ability to make required cash and share payments and incur required exploration expenditures; the geological prospectivity of its projects; and the Company's exploration strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration programs and option payments; favourable regulatory conditions; continued access to its projects; and general economic conditions.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing; the inherently speculative nature of mineral exploration; title risks; environmental and permitting risks; and fluctuations in uranium prices. Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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