Networknewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Eyes Untapped Opportunity In Elderly Care Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of skilled nursing and specific other healthcare-related properties. STRW was featured in an article that discussed its aggressive expansion plan as it works to carve out a decent share of the elderly care market in the United States.“Valued at $49.29 billion in 2024 and estimated to grow to $98.19 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 9% between 2025 and 2032, Strawberry Fields recognizes the huge untapped opportunity therein. It is positioning itself to take advantage of this impending growth,” reads the publication.“With the growth in the aging population comes a steadily increasing need for elderly care. Through its ambitious expansion plan, the company is strategically positioning itself via acquisitions and leases that currently span ten states. As of September 2025, the company owns and holds long-term leasehold interests in 142 healthcare facilities, totaling over 15,500 licensed beds. In addition, its growing portfolio includes 130 skilled nursing facilities ('SNFs'), ten assisted living facilities ('ALFs'), and two long-term acute healthcare hospitals ('LTACHs').”

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About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

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