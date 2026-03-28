Secretary Rubio's Call With Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Barzani

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The Secretary offered his condolences to the families of the Peshmerga killed in an Iranian missile attack on March 24 and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. The Secretary strongly condemned the continued attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned Iraqi terrorist militias against U.S. citizens and energy infrastructure across Iraq. The Secretary also expressed his gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government for enabling oil from Iraq, including from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to reach global markets.